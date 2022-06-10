See Dua Lipa's Thought-Provoking Summer Book & Film Recommendations

Photo: Getty Images

Dua Lipa gave fans a look into her taste in books and films today (June 9) in an Instagram post highlighting her summer recommendations.

The " Don't Start Now" singer split her recommendations into three categories: "Dua's Summer Reads," "Summer Film Recs," and "Favorite Feminist Works Of Literature." In her caption, she pointed out a documentary film titled My So-Called Selfish Life which she described as "urgent" due to it helping her learn "to embrace – as the documentary puts it – being 'selfish.'" Some of the books on Lipa's list include: "On Earth We're Briefly Gorgeous" by Ocean Vuong, "Girl Woman, Other" by Bernardine Evaristo, and "The Second Sex" by Simone de Beauvoir. Films included Moonstruck , How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days , and more.

See the post featuring all of her recs below:

Last week, the "Sweetest Pie" singer celebrated the 5-year anniversary of her debut self-titled album . The album included the smash hit tracks "New Rules," "IDGAF," and "Be The One." She wrote on Instagram, "i’m so proud of every baby step and stepping stone, every room, club and venue, every artist, songwriter and producer that i’ve been lucky to write and collaborate with and that has led me to where I am today ~ i thank my lucky stars everyday and I thank you all for being on this insane journey with me x."