She excelled at four varsity sports and was named valedictorian. Meet WFAA's 2022 High School Girls Scholar Athlete of the Year
3 days ago
GREENVILLE, Texas — WFAA's 2022 High School Girls Scholar Athlete of the Year is Jenna Wade from Greenville High School. Ask around town and it quickly becomes obvious, everyone knows or knows of Jenna Wade. "All the middle school girls, they know who Jenna Wade is," asserted Gary...
DALLAS — The police department at Southern Methodist University is partnering with neighboring police agencies to train on active threat situations. Earlier this month, Highland Park, University Park and Dallas police departments worked together during simulations on campus. SMU has strategic partnerships with these agencies which are beneficial in situations where nearby assistance is needed.
DALLAS — In an effort to attract new teachers, Dallas ISD is proposing a raise in starting salaries for new employees in the upcoming budget. School districts all across the Lone Star State have been approving raises or proposing them as a way to help alleviate shortages. Rosie Curts, a math teacher at W.H. Adamson High School, grew up in the Oak Cliff community.
Tour Tyler Texas - All Nations TV - Texas Pride TV - M1Y - Empowerment Community Development Corporation by Clarence Edmond Shackelford 2022. Fritz Hager returns home for an intimate acoustic performance at his favorite BBQ joint Stanley's Famous Pit Bar-B-Q on July 16, 2022. Stanley’s is the oldest operating Mom & Pop BBQ Joint in Tyler, Texas serving up true, pit-smoked BBQ for over 60 years.
Joel Dean Joslin, of Irving and Fort Worth, Texas, was on probation in 2003 for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy. He is a registered sex offender for a child sexual assault conviction. He was released from probation and included on a list of church leaders convicted of sex crimes published by the Baptist General Convention of Texas in 2007.
MIDLOTHIAN, Texas (KLTV) - Thousands of people have been flocking to a 900-acre movie set in North Texas over the last four days. The purpose? To film one of the most iconic Biblical stories for a TV series called “The Chosen,” which has taken the world by storm.
The University of Austin is launching its controversial "Forbidden Courses" program Monday with two weeklong sessions at the Old Parkland Campus in Dallas. The courses, which were announced by the new, unaccredited university when it was launched in November 2021 , will be attended by 80 students as they "cultivate the habits of civil discourse." The university said it will look to investigate a different question each week, starting with "Who am I as an individual?" as it encourages seminar attendees to "discuss and debate the most vexing questions of our time."
TYLER, Texas — Jaggers, a new fast-casual restaurant concept from Texas Roadhouse, is expected to open in Longview by the end of this year. The franchisee, the Dallas-based Saxton Group, announced the 3,400-square-foot restaurant would be in the Northloop Plaza at West Loop 281 and Judson Road. It will be the first location for the restaurant in Texas. A company representative said the restaurant would be constructed in the restaurant's parking lot. A building permit application has not yet been filed with the city of Longview.
