Greenville, TX

She excelled at four varsity sports and was named valedictorian. Meet WFAA's 2022 High School Girls Scholar Athlete of the Year

 3 days ago
GREENVILLE, Texas — WFAA's 2022 High School Girls Scholar Athlete of the Year is Jenna Wade from Greenville High School. Ask around town and it quickly becomes obvious, everyone knows or knows of Jenna Wade. "All the middle school girls, they know who Jenna Wade is," asserted Gary...

Comments / 1

