She excelled at four varsity sports and was named valedictorian. Meet WFAA's 2022 High School Girls Scholar Athlete of the Year

The University of Austin is launching its controversial "Forbidden Courses" program Monday with two weeklong sessions at the Old Parkland Campus in Dallas. The courses, which were announced by the new, unaccredited university when it was launched in November 2021 , will be attended by 80 students as they "cultivate the habits of civil discourse." The university said it will look to investigate a different question each week, starting with "Who am I as an individual?" as it encourages seminar attendees to "discuss and debate the most vexing questions of our time."

AUSTIN, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO