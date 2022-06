Rain broke just in time for the Oregon women to race the 4x100, the first track event on the final day of NCAA Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field. Before the start, Jadyn Mays waved to the cheering home supporters from lane five. Three flawless handoffs and a season best time (42.59) was enough to get the Ducks third place, and All-American status. The University of Texas (42.42) and University of Kentucky (42.55) finished first and second.

EUGENE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO