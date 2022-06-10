ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PRECIOUS-Gold eases as higher yields weigh before U.S. inflation data

By Reuters Staff
 3 days ago

June 10 (Reuters) - Gold edged down on Friday and headed for a weekly fall, as Treasury yields rose, with investors awaiting key monthly U.S. inflation data that is due later in the day for cues on the future of monetary policy. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,846.22 per ounce, as of 0038 GMT, while U.S. gold futures eased 0.2% to $1,849.10. * Gold prices have fallen about 0.2% so far this week. * Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields edged up, hurting demand for zero-yield gold. * Economic data expected on Friday has market participants anxiously waiting for confirmation that decades-high inflation reached its summit in March and has commenced its long hike back down the mountain. * The U.S. Federal Reserve will hike its key interest rate by 50 basis points in June and July, with rising chances of a similar move in September, according to a Reuters poll of economists who see no pause in rate rises until next year. * Bullion is often seen as an inflation hedge, but the opportunity cost of holding it is higher when the Fed raises short-term interest rates to combat inflation. * The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits increased to the highest level in nearly five months last week, but that likely does not mark a material shift in labour market conditions, which remain extremely tight. * The European Central Bank ended a long-running stimulus scheme on Thursday and said it would deliver next month its first interest rate hike since 2011, followed by a potentially larger move in September. * Spot silver dipped 0.1% to $21.65 per ounce, and platinum fell 0.5% to $966.13, while palladium rose 0.2% to $1,928.17. All are on course for weekly declines. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0130 China PPI, CPI YY May 1230 US CPI MM, SA May 1400 US U Mich Sentiment Prelim June (Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

