ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah County, UT

Jerrod Baum receives four life sentences for murders of two Utah teens

By Melanie Porter
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XUpuu_0g6C7MDO00

Nearly two months after Jerrod Baum was found guilty in murdering two Utah teenagers in 2017 and disposing of their bodies in a Eureka mine, he was given four life sentences without the possibility of parole.

In April, Baum was found guilty on two counts apiece of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and abuse of desecration of a human body in the deaths of 17-year-old Breezy Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell.

Otteson and Powell disappeared in Juab County on Dec. 30, 2017 and were reported missing days later.

The sentence came after emotional statements from the victim's families, as well as Baum's final statement in his own defense.

"Evil does not win, love wins," said Amanda Davis, Otteson's aunt. "Mister Baum will not get to go down in history and infamy, for being on death row mister baum will finally and silently waste away never victimizing anyone outside of prison walls again."

“I am sorry that those youngsters got killed, got murdered, I would’nt done it, I would not have done that, they were no threat,” Baum said in part.

In 2021, Utah County Attorney David Leavitt announced his office would no longer seek the death penalty in any case.

The announcement meant that the death penalty was taken off the table when Baum's case went to trial.

When it was announced Baum would not face the death penalty, the families of Breezy and Riley were shocked. They still wish Baum was facing the death penalty.

"I miss Riley and Breezy dearly and was really hoping for the death penalty for this monster that killed two innocent kids," said Nikka Powell, Powell's sister. "But since that has been taken from us that monster Jerrod Baum deserves four counts of life without parol.”

“Jerrod does not belong in society everybody knows that," said Bill Powell, Riley's father. "He’s a threat to everybody in the prison system and he’s a threat to anybody he comes into contact with and he needs to be locked up and put away.”

Comments / 2

Related
KSLTV

Courtroom audio sheds light on case at the heart of Utah County controversy

UTAH COUNTY – The Utah County Attorney and Sheriff took shots at each other last week over a child sexual abuse investigation recently announced by the Sheriff’s Office. In dueling press conferences on June 1, prosecutor David Leavitt called it a political attack on him, while Sheriff Mike Smith refused to name suspects or link the case to Leavitt. Both discussed a case that was filed in 2012, and later dropped in 2014, all before Leavitt was elected to his current office.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eureka, UT
County
Juab County, UT
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
Juab County, UT
Crime & Safety
County
Utah County, UT
Utah County, UT
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Leavitt
Person
Amanda Davis
Park Record

Long time Park City attorney charged with felony rape

A long time Park City attorney is facing a criminal charge after the Summit County Attorney’s Office alleges he raped a female relative earlier this year. Joseph E. Wrona, 59, is charged with rape, a first-degree felony, stemming from an incident on March 20, prosecutors said. The charge was filed in the 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center on Tuesday.
PARK CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

SLCPD Chief Brown shares photos of guns from buyback event

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown paused during his department’s gun buyback event Sunday to share photos of some of the weapons turned in. “Four of the firearms turned in today were previously reported as stolen!,” Brown...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Man shot, killed by police at Springville Walmart

SPRINGVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Springville Police responded to a call Friday evening about a man at Walmart shooting a gun into the air. While officers responded to the scene, one officer noticed a person following in a vehicle in the rear while driving through the parking lot before that vehicle crashed into the back of […]
SPRINGVILLE, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Life Sentences#Violent Crime
KSLTV

Utah toddler involved in possible drowning

HERRIMAN, Utah — A 2-year-old girl was the victim of a possible or near drowning Wednesday evening in Herriman, Utah. On Thursday, Sgt. Joshua Jennings with the Herriman Police Department confirmed officers were called to the possible drowning Wednesday. He declined to provide more information about the toddler’s current condition.
HERRIMAN, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC4

University of Utah student from Lehi crowned Miss Utah 2022

UTAH (ABC4) – On June 11, Miss Utah County, Lindsey Larsen was crowned Miss Utah 2022 and awarded a $10,000 scholarship at the Capitol Theatre in Salt Lake City. Over the next year, Lindsey will travel the state serving, performing, and sharing her social impact initiative, “The MOVEMENT Movement.” Lindsey will also represent Utah at the Miss […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Wrong-way driver killed in SR-201 crash

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – On Sunday, June 12 shortly after 1 a.m., Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) received reports of a car traveling the wrong way on SR-201 near 3400 W. Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS) states that the car, a silver Chevy Malibu, was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes before crashing […]
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
ksl.com

6 Utah men among group arrested, accused of planning riot at Idaho LGBTQ rally

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Six Utah men were among a large alleged white supremacist group arrested Saturday and accused of planning to stage a riot at an LGBTQ rally in Idaho. Police had received information over the previous two days that people planned to disrupt the pride events in Coeur D'Alene, causing officers to have a large presence at the events, Coeur D'Alene Police Chief Lee White said during a news conference streamed by channel KHQ-Q6 on Sunday.
UTAH STATE
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

25K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox13now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy