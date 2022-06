(June 10, 2022) Every team hopes to be at their best once the playoffs start, and for the boys lacrosse team, that’s been the case through the first two tournament games. The eight-seed Whalers won big again Friday 15-5 at home against nine-seed Littleton after beating 25-seed Bellingham 16-2 Tuesday as their offense has been at its strongest at the right time of the season.

NANTUCKET, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO