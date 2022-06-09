Ronnie Holland, 80, Gleason

Funeral services for Vickie Lynn Wilson, age 66, of Dresden, will be Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at 1:00 at Bowlin Funeral Home in Dresden. Burial will be in the Sunset Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday, June 14, 2022 from 9:30 until service time. Bowlin Funeral Home in Dresden in charge...
The Hoptown Hoppers handed the Fulton Railroaders their third straight loss 10-9 last night at Hopkinsville. In the high-scoring game, the Hoppers collected 11 hits and the Railroaders tallied ten. The Railroaders scored four runs in the fifth inning, led by Braxton Baird, Grant Davis, and Wesley Mann. Ryan Evans...
For the second time in recent days, an injury crash occurred at the intersection of Everett Boulevard and West Main Street in Union City. Last Saturday morning just before 10:00, emergency personnel were called to the scene after a tractor trailer truck and passenger truck had collided. Police reports said...
A Union City police report says a South Fulton man was the victim of a phone scam. Reports said officers met with 45 year old Jimmy Crumby, who said he was scammed on June 2nd. Crumby told officers that an individual, identifying himself as Detective Keith McCoy, contacted his employer...
The Greenfield Jackets football team officially meet their new coach today as Tyler Rice will introduce himself and his new system to the team. Rice was announced as the new Jackets football coach Friday and he tells Thunderbolt Radio News why he wanted the position. (AUDIO) Coach Rice describes the...
A Fulton man was arrested with methamphetamine following a multi-unit covert drug investigation. Carlisle County sheriff’s reports said last Thursday morning around 3:30, a traffic stop was made on a vehicle operated by 31 year old Terry Price. Carlisle deputies, along with the Ballard County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky...
Union City Council members have approved a bid for resurfacing of the tennis courts at the fairgrounds. City Manager Kathy Dillon introduced the lone bid from Barton Sports Construction LLC.(AUDIO) Parks and Recreation Director Robin Francis was asked about tennis court services provided to area universities.(AUDIO) Francis said the fairground...
The Union City school board has rewarded their Director of Schools for his work and leadership. During Monday morning’s meeting, Chairman Karl Ullrich explained a new contract proposal for Director Wes Kennedy.(AUDIO) Following the meeting, Director Kennedy told Thunderbolt News he enjoys working in the school system.(AUDIO) After serving...
If approved on a second reading, property taxes will increase in Union City. City Manager Kathy Dillon explained the proposed rate, during a first reading of an ordinance to set the tax levy on property in the city.(AUDIO) Council members voted unanimously on the first reading. The board also unanimously...
