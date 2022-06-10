Marie Angela Hannah, 103

Jerry Baxter was born to the late Charles and Faye Baxter on November 14, 1939. He was a Meat Market Manager and later a trailer salesman. Jerry was blessed with a large and loving family. He was married to Betty who he loved dearly. He had 3 sons (Rex, Steven, & Michael Baxter), 3 daughters (Kim Brown, Ami Mitchell, & Jan Brown), and 2 brothers (Gene & Wayne Baxter). He also had 8 granddaughters, 2 grandsons and 3 great-grandsons. Jerry was proceeded in death by his brother George Baxter. He loved his grandchildren and enjoyed any time he was able to spend with them and watch them grow. If he was available, he did not miss a rodeo, soccer game, chorus, dance recital, graduation, wedding or any other activity the kids were involved in.

