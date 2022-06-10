Marie Angela Hannah, 103

Norman Francis Curran, born in Boston, MA, on September 22, 1926, passed away on June 7, 2022, in Lakeland, FL. At the time of his death, he was surrounded by his family, including his wife of 67 years, Caroline Curran. He is survived by Caroline and two children, Catherine Curran Livingston of Silver Spring, MD, and Norman Curran of Lakeland. He is also survived by two grandsons, Christopher Livingston of New Market, MD, and by Lee Curran of Lakeland. Additional surviving family members include eight great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Virginia Lewis, and many nieces and nephews.
Comments / 1