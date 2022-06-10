ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburg, CA

Man Armed With Firearm and Body Armor Taken into Custody by Pittsburg Police

By ECT
eastcountytoday.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pittsburg Police Department responded to a report of a male wearing body armor and armed with a rifle on Arlington Drive. According to police, the incident began at 8:30 am Thursday when a resident...

eastcountytoday.net

CBS San Francisco

Concord citizen helps in arrest of suspected burglars

CONCORD - A Concord resident's keen eye led to the thwarting of an ongoing residential burglary Friday afternoon, according to a Facebook post by the Concord police department.The unidentified resident reportedly recognized a vehicle that was suspected to be involved in crimes in Walnut Creek. They then followed the vehicle to a residence in Concord, where the car drove into the garage and closed the door. Once notified, officers from both Walnut Creek and Concord police departments converged on the area and quickly learned that a residential burglary was occurring. Working together, members of WCPD and CPD took 2 suspects into custody who fled from the home, while a third suspect remained in hiding.A drone from the Pleasant Hill Police Department was used to check the surrounding area for the third suspect's whereabouts. Ultimately, a Concord PD K9 search team entered a neighboring yard and located the third suspect hiding under a vehicle.The 3 suspects were arrested for a variety of crimes. Their booking details and identities, as well as the identity of the Concord resident who noticed them, have not been released to the public.
CONCORD, CA
KCRA.com

Man hospitalized after stabbing at Roseville's Sunsplash, police say

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — One person was taken to the hospital after being stabbed at a water park in Roseville Saturday night, authorities said. The assault happened at Roseville Golfland Sunsplash around 7 p.m., the Roseville Police Department said. The man is in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities have...
ROSEVILLE, CA
everythingsouthcity.com

SSFPD Report Attempted Homicide Suspect Arrested Today

Today at approximately 9:30 am, Nicanor Cortez, 30 years old, of South San Francisco approached a utility worker who was working on the 900 block of Antoinette Lane in South San Francisco. For unknown reasons, Cortez stabbed the utility worker in the neck and fled to a nearby apartment unit. The victim entered the lobby of the Police Department where an officer began life-saving efforts. The victim was transported to a local trauma center with serious life-threatening injuries.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
eastcountytoday.net

May 29 – June 4: Antioch Police Calls

The following is a sampling of the Antioch Police Calls reported between May 29-June 4 which focuses on the higher priority call responses in the City of Antioch. 5/29 – 3900 block Lone Tree Way (PC 245) 5/31 – 3900 block Lone Tree Way. 5/31 – 700 block...
ANTIOCH, CA
KRON4 News

One dead in Sunday morning Oakland shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — One person died in a shooting in Oakland early Sunday morning, the Oakland Police Department said in a press release. The shooting happened just after 4:00 a.m. in the area of East 19th Street and 7th Avenue, OPD said. A community member reported to police two people arguing before hearing gunshots. […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Man arrested on suspicion of setting gas station on fire

ANGWIN, Calif. (BCN)– Authorities in Napa County have arrested a man suspected of setting a gas station on fire in Angwin on Wednesday. Cal Fire, Napa County Fire, and St. Helena Fire crews all responded to a call regarding a commercial fire in the 100 block of Howell Mountain Road in Angwin at approximately 4:38 […]
ANGWIN, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco utility worker stabbed in neck, suspect flees

SAN FRANCISCO - A utility worker in San Francisco was left with life-threatening injuries Saturday after being stabbed in the neck. Police in South San Francisco said the worker was stabbed while working in the 900 block of Antoinette Lane at approximately 9:30 a.m., and the suspect fled the scene.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Man arrested in connection with assault with coffee cup

(BCN)- San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Friday arrested a man in connection with an assault with a coffee cup. James Cook, 62, of Redwood City, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, according to the sheriff’s office. On Friday at 10:02 p.m., deputies responded to the 3400 block of E. […]
REDWOOD CITY, CA
crimevoice.com

Suspected porch pirates arrested in Brentwood

Originally published as a City of Brentwood Police Department Facebook post:. “On Saturday, May 21st, officers were dispatched to the 2900 block of Spanish Bay Drive for theft after a suspect was seen on video surveillance stealing packages off of a front porch and then fleeing in a white sedan.
KION News Channel 5/46

Police: Watsonville woman arrested with seven firearms, two replica firearms

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Watsonville Police said a parolee and found serval firearms, rounds of ammunition and thousands in cash. Samanta Sanchez, 24, has ties to local gangs and was on parole which prohibited her from owning any firearms, said police. Santa Cruz County Anti-Crime Team and State Parole agents conducted a compliance check on the The post Police: Watsonville woman arrested with seven firearms, two replica firearms appeared first on KION546.
WATSONVILLE, CA
crimevoice.com

Two arrested after meth reportedly found in vehicle

Originally published as an Amador County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post:. “On June 2, 2022, at approximately 11:00 am, the Amador County Sheriff’s Office received a report of two suspicious persons parked in a silver Mercedes, in the Amador Ridge shopping center of Martell. When our Deputy arrived a...
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Three dead in San Jose murder-suicide

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON)– Three people died in a murder-suicide in San Jose early Sunday morning the San Jose Police Department said. Officers arrived at the 300 block of Crescent Village Circle around 1:00 a.m. and found two men and one woman with fatal gunshot wounds. SJPD said the adult male suspect in the case […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Vigil for 14-year-old friends killed in California ATV accident

WINTERS, Calif. - Hundreds of people gathered in Solano County to pay tribute to two 14-year-old boys who were killed in an ATV crash. The candlelight vigil on Friday was in honor of Michael Bazan and Noah Lichwa. The California Highway Patrol said they were killed Thursday when their All-Terrain...
WINTERS, CA
berkeleyside.org

Berkeley man dies in solo motorcycle crash on Adeline Street

A man died early Sunday morning in South Berkeley when his motorcycle crashed on Adeline Street, authorities report. Police closed Adeline from Stanford Avenue north to Alcatraz Avenue so BPD’s Fatal Accident Investigation Team could determine what had happened. BPD said the man had been heading north on Adeline...

