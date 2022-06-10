Blanche “Patsy” Lennon, 82
Blanche “Patsy” Lennon, 82, passed away on Thursday, May 26, 2022. Patsy was born in Macon Georgia to parents Jack and Blanche Lennon. She spent her teen years in Lake Placid, graduating from Lake Placid...www.lkldnow.com
