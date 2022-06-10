ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Blanche “Patsy” Lennon, 82

 3 days ago

Blanche “Patsy” Lennon, 82, passed away on Thursday, May 26, 2022. Patsy was born in Macon Georgia to parents Jack and Blanche Lennon. She spent her teen years in Lake Placid, graduating from Lake Placid...

Monroe “Jerry” Jerome Baxter

Jerry Baxter was born to the late Charles and Faye Baxter on November 14, 1939. He was a Meat Market Manager and later a trailer salesman. Jerry was blessed with a large and loving family. He was married to Betty who he loved dearly. He had 3 sons (Rex, Steven, & Michael Baxter), 3 daughters (Kim Brown, Ami Mitchell, & Jan Brown), and 2 brothers (Gene & Wayne Baxter). He also had 8 granddaughters, 2 grandsons and 3 great-grandsons. Jerry was proceeded in death by his brother George Baxter. He loved his grandchildren and enjoyed any time he was able to spend with them and watch them grow. If he was available, he did not miss a rodeo, soccer game, chorus, dance recital, graduation, wedding or any other activity the kids were involved in.
Marie Angela Hannah, 103

Marie Angela Hannah, born April 28, 1919, passed away peacefully with family by her side on May 24, 2022 at the remarkable age of 103. She grew up in the Chicago area with her mother, Marie Greb and two sisters, Jean and Louise. She met her beloved husband Bill Hannah in the church choir and was a wonderful Mom to Ellen Baker and Will Hannah V. Her life was blessed by in-laws Ken Baker and Ginger Hannah and grandchildren Kevin, Lindsay, Monique, Will VI, Alexis, Jesse, and Xander and other extended family and friends, including the staff and residents of Lake Morton Plaza and Hawthorne Inn of Lakeland.
Brian Hayes, 72

Brian Hayes, 72, passed away June 5, 2022. Brian was born in Manhattan, New York on May 2, 1950. He served in the U.S. Army, and later spent 42 years as owner and operator of Brian Hayes Automotive. He previously attended Family Worship Center in Lakeland. Brian is survived by...
Jodi Marie Thompson, 49

Jodi Marie Thompson passed away suddenly at the age of 49 on May 31, 2022 in Lakeland, Florida. Jodi was born in Pontiac, Michigan to Shirley and George Thompson. She was a loving caregiver throughout her life. Jodi loved her Jeeps, gardening, listening to music and spending time with her family. She will be greatly missed by her 3 sons Bobby Doster, Beau Thompson and Benjamin Thompson; her father George Thompson; sisters Teri Bridges (Jim), Shelly Harter (Ed), her brother Sean Thompson, her grandson Brayden Doster and her loving companion of 20 years, Ernie Harrelson. Jodi is preceded in death by her mother Shirley.
Margaret “Maggie” Helen Truelove, 75

Margaret “Maggie” Helen Truelove, age 75 of Lakeland, Florida, passed away on Saturday, June 4, 2022, in her home from natural causes. She was born to the late Hollis and Barbara Kohr on November 10, 1946 in Los Angeles, California. Maggie graduated from Oak Ridge High School in 1964. She went on to study Education at Florida State University and Florida Southern College, where she graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1971. A dedicated elementary school teacher, Maggie retired from Orange County Public Schools after 30 years of service.
Logan Newman Hale, 28

Logan Newman Hale was born on April 29, 1994 and gained his wings on May 26, 2022. Logan is survived by his son Carter; mother Tina Hale; father Greg Hale; and sister Jennifer Hale. He is also survived by paternal grandparents Hazel and Allan Baxley; maternal grandparents Thelma and Al Sellars, and Frank Johnson; aunts and uncles Trina and Matt Draper, Mark and Pam Johnson, and Rene and Tracey McIntire; as well as many cousins and extended family.
Constandinos “Dean” Leonidas Koulogianes, 73

Constandinos Leonidas Koulogianes, 73, passed away at home in Lakeland on Sunday, June 5, 2022. Constandinos, who went by Dean, was born in Minneapolis on February 4, 1949. He grew up in Tampa and was part of the first graduating class at Leto High School. Dean loved his country and...
Hilda Diane Walters, 68

Hilda Diane Walters passed away June 3, 2022. She was born on February 2, 1954 in Orlando, FL to Robert and Virginia Herrington. She is survived by her husband of 50 years Jim Walters and three children, Candy Gordon (Clint), Jimmy Walters (Michelle), Kathy Singler (Ron) and eight grandchildren Megan, Maverick, and Montana Gordon, Cole and Isabella Singler, and Teak, Hutton and Rylan Walters.
Norman Francis Curran, 95

Norman Francis Curran, born in Boston, MA, on September 22, 1926, passed away on June 7, 2022, in Lakeland, FL. At the time of his death, he was surrounded by his family, including his wife of 67 years, Caroline Curran. He is survived by Caroline and two children, Catherine Curran Livingston of Silver Spring, MD, and Norman Curran of Lakeland. He is also survived by two grandsons, Christopher Livingston of New Market, MD, and by Lee Curran of Lakeland. Additional surviving family members include eight great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Virginia Lewis, and many nieces and nephews.
Michael Kevin Mathis, 57

Michael K. Mathis passed away suddenly at the age of 57 on June 2, 2022 in Lakeland, Florida. Mike was born on January 22, 1965 in Tampa, Florida to George (Bud) and Dorothy (Dot Joyce) Mathis. Mike was raised in Lakeland. Mike is survived by his Momma, Dorothy (Dot) Mathis,...
Marijean Wilder Mills, 90

Marijean Wilder Mills was born in Lakeland, Florida on August 30, 1931, to Guy and Geneva Wilder. She graduated from Lakeland High School Class of 1950. After graduation, she began working at the Lakeland telephone company as a switchboard operator. She was promoted several times throughout her career to supervisor and manager. She retired after 36 years from GTE.
Margaret Relna Wagoner Longmore, 71

Margaret Relna Wagoner Longmore, dedicated follower of Jesus Christ, went home to be with the Lord on May 11th 2022 at the age of 71. Born March 24th, 1951 in Alpena, MI to Harry and Marion Wagoner, Margaret lived with her family in Lakeland, FL since November of 1978. Margaret...
Dorothy Jean Bopp Tsikuris, 92

Dorothy Jean Bopp Tsikuris passed away on May 12, 2022 at the age of 92. Dorothy was born on February 11, 1930 to her lovely parents Don and Cleo Mohr in Chester, Nebraska. She moved to Florida back in 1965 and has been in the area for the last 45 years. She was married to a retired veteran Charles Tsikuris until his passing in 1974. Dorothy loved golfing and gardening and especially playing with her dogs. She is proceeded in death by her parents and son Steve Tsikuris. Dorothy was survived by her sons: Paul Tsikuris, and David Tsikuris. Her grandchildren: Mark Tsikuris, Alyssa Paxton, Alex Tsikuris, Sara Ellen Tsikuris, Tara Tsikuris, Nick Tsikuris, Courtney Layne and Michael Tsikuris and by 10 great grandchildren.
