Logan Newman Hale, 28

Jackie Charles Bartram passed away on May 23rd, 2022. Better known as Jack Bartram, to say Jack touched the lives of many would be an understatement. Jack was exceptionally proud to serve the Lord as the pastor at the First Freewill Baptist Church of Highland City. He was known for his forgiving spirit and willingness to help those who were lost the most without a second thought. Born in Kentucky, he went on to make quite the life for himself in West Virginia when he’d married the love of his life, Bonnie. There he would become a proud grocery store owner serving his community thus catapulting his family into a good life. Family meant so much to Jack and he truly made sure all were taken care of. Jack followed his wife Bonnie, daughter Jill, and her son Bart down to Lakeland, Florida as they had set out on their own path. Setting down an anchor for the family, Jack and Bonnie purchased a home in South Lakeland that still serves the family today.

LAKELAND, FL ・ 16 DAYS AGO