Logan Newman Hale, 28
Logan Newman Hale was born on April 29, 1994 and gained his wings on May 26, 2022. Logan is survived by his son Carter; mother Tina Hale; father Greg Hale; and sister Jennifer Hale. He...www.lkldnow.com
