It would be an understatement to say that Scooby-Doo might be one of the most successful and longest-running animated franchises of all time. Originally created by Joe Ruby and Ken Spears, and produced by the legendary Hanna-Barbera Productions, we first met Scooby-Doo and the rest of Mystery Incorporated back in 1969. Their first TV series was called Scooby-Doo, Where Are You! Traveling around in their now-iconic Mystery Machine, each episode followed the Mystery Inc. gang as they came across a new location being terrorized by "monsters" and "ghouls". At the end of the day, there was never a true supernatural threat, but some dastardly person to unmask, allowing the gang to bring peace to the location and its residents.

TV SERIES ・ 19 HOURS AGO