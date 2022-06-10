ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Uvalde Survivor, 11, Hospitalized After Visiting Best Friend's Memorial

By Josephine Harvey
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KbPbI_0g6C2CZB00

IIliana Treviño, a fourth grader at Robb Elementary School, was hospitalized with heart issues last week after visiting her best friend’s memorial, her mom told People .

Iliana was close with Amerie Jo Garza, who was among the 19 children and two teachers killed in the May 24 massacre at the Uvalde, Texas, school. Iliana was not physically harmed in the shooting, but after she visited her friend’s memorial, she told her mom she didn’t feel right.

“The hospital told me, ‘Your daughter’s going into cardiac arrest.’ And I said, ‘What?’” her mom, Jessica Treviño, told People. “Her heart [rate] skyrocketed because she couldn’t take the trauma.”

Iliana found out her friend had died when she saw her face on the news and “just started screaming and crying,” Treviño told People.

She said she believed her daughter’s condition was due to a “broken heart.”

“Her heart can’t take the stress and trauma of this past week,” she wrote in a GoFundMe raising money for hospital bills.

Amerie, who was 10 when she died, was trying to call 911 on her cellphone when the gunman shot her, her grandmother told reporters. She was posthumously awarded the Bronze Cross by the Girl Scouts for trying to save lives at the risk of her own.

“That was just the way she was. She tried to save everyone,” her grandmother, Berlinda Arreola, said at the time.

According to Treviño, Amerie would defend Iliana from bullies at school.

“Amerie made her feel safe and made her feel okay to go to school,” she said.

Iliana remains hospitalized at the Methodist Children’s Hospital in San Antonio, according to the GoFundMe page. She was in the Intensive Care Unit but has since been moved out. Doctors told Treviño she is showing signs of post-traumatic stress disorder and acute stress as a result of the trauma she experienced, People reported.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 16

Sara Gray
3d ago

Father in the name of Jesus, only You have the power to heal, deliver, and to do all things, everything. Father in the name of Jesus, give the child all the healing, and deliverance that she need. Not only her, but every family of the the victims, one by one, name by name, Amen. YES, it will be a long process, that will not end overnight, but I know, and believe, without a doubt through the Lord, it will happen. I’m living witness that the the Lord have the power to make it happen.

Reply(1)
8
☆☆☆☆
3d ago

A go fund me? They don't have health coverage? oh. wait!... National tragedy... ching ching said says the cash register 🤑

Reply(7)
6
Related
KENS 5

San Antonio couple recognized after fostering dozens of children

SAN ANTONIO — By the numbers it is more than impressive. Joseph and Diane Ness have four biological children and four adopted children. As if that is not amazing enough, they've fostered roughly fifty children over the last thirty years. Recently SJRC honored the Ness family as their foster parents of the year. More than deserved! Their opening hearts and loving home is almost impossible to measure. They have positively impacted countless children over the years.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
newsy.com

Uvalde Family Reminisces On Life Of 10-Year-Old Xavier Lopez

With a name permanently tattooed to his body, Emilio Chapa says it's a constant reminder of his cousin Xavier Lopez. "He was always laughing and making everybody laugh," he said. "He loved to do TikToks." The 10-year-old was among the 21 people killed in the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
City
San Antonio, TX
Uvalde, TX
Society
Local
Texas Society
The Associated Press

Uvalde teacher dedicated herself to family, students

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Eva Mireles loved her dog, hiking and exercising. But mostly, she loved her family and her students. A funeral Mass was Friday for Mireles, 44, who was killed May 24 when a gunman burst into Robb Elementary School in Uvalde Texas. Nineteen children and teacher Irma Garcia also died in the attack. Relatives briefed by police have said the two teachers died trying to protect their students.
UVALDE, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Elderly woman saved while choking on enchiladas at popular mexican restaurant

San Antonio — Surveillance video from a camera at Paloma Blanca in Alamo Heights showed the very moment when something went terribly wrong. You can see a woman dressed in a blue shirt frantically dart around a table and then toss a chair out of the way. Panic appeared on the face of a server at who’s seen alerting the general manager about a customer gasping for air.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amerie
mycanyonlake.com

Two Killed by Boat Propeller in Canyon Lake after Accelerator Is Pressed

Two people were killed by a propeller after they got into Canyon Lake and were run over by their boat around 4:30 p.m. today. Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) spokesperson Stephanie Salinas Garcia said 54-year-old Hector Brun and 21-year-old Kacie Banks, both from San Antonio, sustained fatal injuries from the boat’s propeller. Other occupants were still in the boat when the incident occurred.
CANYON LAKE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Bullying#911#Uvalde Survivor#Robb Elementary School#The Bronze Cross#The Girl Scouts
KSAT 12

Real Life Amphitheater announces upcoming events

Selma – The Real Life Amphitheater in Selma, which has recently reopened after being closed since 2009, will be welcoming big-name artists and hosting a Hot Air Balloon Festival later this year. On August 20th, legendary rock band Kansas with Special Guests .38 Special will perform. County artist Cody...
SELMA, TX
mocomotive.com

Ret. Police Cpt. Sonia Pruitt: Law enforcement not being heard on gun reforms

Police officers’ delayed response in confronting the Uvalde mass shooter is coming under scrutiny as parents of victims demand accountability. Retired Montgomery County Police Captain Sonia Pruitt says a subconscious internal conflict may have been at play. “Police officers are taught from the time that they enter the police academy that they must survive…You cannot teach someone to have courage or heart or empathy or compassion or humanity. That’s something that comes from within.” Pruitt also points out that “law enforcement has been behind some very stringent gun laws…like background checks and red flag laws,” but is “not being listened to in these cases.”June 12, 2022.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Uvalde CISD superintendent says victim's parents will know soon when to pick up items

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District gave parents of Robb Elementary School answers to what the next school year looks like given the recent mass shooting.  During a press briefing on June 9, the district said parents of the 19 student victims will receive an update in the coming days as to when they can pick up their child's belongings.  A spokesperson would not comment when asked where the information shared by the district on social media saying students were safe on the day of the shooting came from. Additionally, they discussed how Robb Elementary students will...
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
devinenews.com

Uvalde…evil incarnate.

Decided to put the Commissioners Court update on hold for a week or so. The Devine News Reporter does a great job of in-depth reporting and stealing what little thunder I have to offer so, I’m gonna rant if KK will print it. Uvalde…evil incarnate. Enough said. Even with...
UVALDE, TX
deseret.com

Why this man created 21 custom caskets for Uvalde shooting victims

In the horrible aftermath of a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 children and two adults dead, this man is rolling up his sleeves and trying to serve the families who are suffering. Trey Ganem owns Texas-based company SoulShine Industries that specializes in crafting custom caskets to honor...
UVALDE, TX
HuffPost

HuffPost

77K+
Followers
4K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy