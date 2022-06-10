ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, MI

NAACP "shocked" after charges announced against GRPD officer

By Matt Witkos
 3 days ago
Patrick Lyoya’s family and friends have been asking for accountability since April 4, when Grand Rapids Police Officer Christopher Schurr shot and killed Patrick.

On Thursday, Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker announced a second-degree murder charge against Schurr.

Peter Lyoya lost his oldest son more than two months ago, but says he felt some sense of comfort Thursday after hearing about the charge.

"I cannot forget Patrick. Even what happened today, it cannot say that it's gone. Relief in my heart," Peter, through an interpreter, told FOX 17.

"I want to say thank you to Mr. Crump or Attorney Ven Johnson, Commissioner Robert, because without them, probably we won't be getting the result we got today," Israel Siku said.

The local NAACP chapter is feeling a similar way about Thursday's announcement. President Cle Jackson says he felt that this case might have gone another way.

"I was shocked. To be quite honest, I was shocked. I was absolutely shocked. Because I actually didn't, I didn't expect that. I mean, just being fully transparent and full transparency, I did not expect that. I did not. I knew it should happen," Jackson told FOX 17.

Jackson even applauded the prosecutor's actions, despite weeks ago asking Becker to recuse himself from the case.

"And I'm just thankful that his opinion today, we feel is appropriate. And so I want to thank him for his due diligence in his strategy, and making sure that this case was looked at appropriately and effectively," Jackson added.

These charges are just the beginning. The Lyoya family's attorney Ven Johnson says he plans to see this to the end.

"This is the first big step. But yet a step and justice is starting to occur. But it's gonna be a long process," Johnson told FOX 17.

Click here for more coverage on the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya.

Comments / 38

Marjorie Postma
3d ago

You should be shocked! Terrible that they are charging the officer who was ONLY doing his job! Another criminal that they will hold up on a pedestal that had a criminal past a mile long. Becker lost all of my respect!!!!

Reply(1)
15
mike young
3d ago

The Grand Rapids police chief violated the officer's rights to a fair trial by wanting the officer fired the chief has already tried and convinced his officer before the trial

Reply
11
Chatty
3d ago

Terrible and you wonder what’s wrong with our world. And officer doing his job pulls someone over immediate aggression on the suspect is taken the officer that is trained to handle the situation dominates and he’s charged a pathetic,Unjust, action and respect for this officer.

Reply
10
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Muskegon County man killed in homicide Sunday

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — A Muskegon County man was shot and killed in Grant Township on Sunday, the Oceana County Sheriff's Office says. Emergency personal were dispatched to a home in Oceana County with reports of shots fired. According to police, when they arrived on the scene, they found the victim deceased.
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI
iheart.com

Ryan Kelley Speaks Out After Being Raided by FBI- 6-10-22

Grab gifts and gear in my store and help support the cause as I bring you the stories you wont hear anywhere else!. My new book, "Good News: Hope and Encouragement for Trying Times" is out now!. The Big Three 6-10-22 1 Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker announced the decision...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

65-year-old Livingston County man with dementia is missing, police say

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. – A 65-year-old Livingston County man with dementia is missing and police are asking anyone with information to come forward. Mark Lapinsky was last seen at the 9100 block of Cedar Lake Road in Putnam Township on report of a missing person. Lapinsky was last seen at his home at 4 p.m. Friday (June 10) and is believed to be on foot.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
