ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

HBO's The Last Of Us Reveals New Pic And Casting News That Video Game Fans Will Absolutely Love

By Laura Hurley
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 3 days ago

HBO is bringing the iconic video game world of The Last of Us to live-action television with Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in the lead roles, and a new photo combined with the latest news proves that there’s a lot to look forward to for video game fans as well as newcomers. An official first look at what’s on the way with The Last of Us reveals Pascal’s Joel and Ramsey’s Ellie in what looks like a tense situation, and it turns out that some video game actors will have live-action parts to play.

What The First Look At The Last Of Us Reveals

The Last of Us is set in a dystopian era two decades after the destruction of modern civilization, with hardened survivor Joel (Pedro Pascal) tasked with smuggling 14-year-old Ellie (Bella Ramsey) out of a quarantine zone to start a journey that will take them across the country. Their survival depends on each other, and the first official photo from the HBO series reveals a look at them in what appears to be a dangerous situation. Check it out:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rYyez_0g6C1W0g00

(Image credit: HBO)

The photo is quite dark, but there are some details that are possible to pick up if you look closely enough. Joel and Ellie appear to be crouched in front of a glass case of some sort, and there appears to be an American flag hanging behind them. There seems to be a mannequin wearing what looks like some kind of colonial-era jacket above and behind Ellie’s shoulder on the right. Above and behind Joel appears to be what I think looks more like a stone bust than another mannequin, all of which leads me to think that their journey has taken them to a museum or historical site of some sort.

Not to get heavily into spoilers from the video games, but a museum – or at least location with some patriotic decorations – would make sense as a stop on Joel and Ellie’s journey in the first season. Video game director Neil Druckmann (who also serves as an executive producer on the HBO show) previewed some deviations in the plot from the game to the show , but the series will adapt the first game . And speaking of the games…

The Good News For Video Game Fans

Ashley Johnson and Troy Baker – better known to The Last of Us game fans as the voices of Ellie and Joel – have been cast in the HBO series. With Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal playing their game roles for the live-action show, Johnson and Baker will play different characters. There are no details just yet about what kinds of characters they’ll play, or if those characters will be adapted from the video games or newcomers to the show.

No matter who they play and how much screen time they get, their appearances in the show should make for a fun Easter egg for fans of the games. They join a cast comprised of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. veteran Diego Luna , former Parks and Rec star Nick Offerman, former Fringe leading lady Anna Torv, and more in addition to Ramsey and Pascal.

Unfortunately, HBO has not yet released a premiere date for The Last of Us , but an official first look of the stars as Joel and Ellie at least bodes well for more details potentially being released in the not-too-distant future. This video game adaptation marks the second time that Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey worked on the same show, as both appeared on HBO’s Game of Thrones (which you can find streaming with an HBO Max subscription ).

Their characters never shared any scenes, but it’s a fun bit of trivia ahead of the upcoming series that should feature a whole lot of them together. Plus, it could be HBO’s biggest show since Game of Thrones !  As we wait for The Last of Us to arrive on HBO , be sure to check out our 2022 TV schedule for some viewing options to tide you over.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Offerman
Person
Neil Druckmann
Person
Bella Ramsey
Person
Pedro Pascal
Person
Diego Luna
Person
Ashley Johnson
Person
Troy Baker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo Max#The Last Of Us#Television#Video Game#Hbo#American
Us Weekly

Minka Kelly and Trevor Noah’s Relationship Timeline: The Way They Were

Back on! Minka Kelly and Daily Show’s Trevor Noah were first linked in September 2020, though they kept their romance relatively low-key. “They’ve been dating for a while, well before [coronavirus] quarantine started,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. While the duo seldom addressed their budding romance, eagle-eyed fans noticed they began following one […]
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Con Air: 5 Things That Don't Make Sense About The '90s Action Flick

I can't even count how many times I have watched the 1997 action flick Con Air over the course of the past 25 years. Sure, there have been a dozen or so times where I’ve made a conscious decision to watch Nicolas Cage, in one of his best movies, try to prevent a zany group of convicts from escaping the country, but the number of times I've caught bits and pieces of it on cable has to be in the triple-digits at this point.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Billy Eichner Disses Dave Chappelle in Netflix Special: ‘I Don’t Have Jamie Foxx to Defend Me’

Click here to read the full article. Billy Eichner doesn’t count Dave Chappelle as one of his “Bros.” The “Billy on the Street” star criticized Chappelle’s jokes about queer and trans people during the Netflix comedy special “Stand Out: An LGBTQ Celebration,” released June 9 after being recorded during Netflix Is a Joke Fest last month. Eichner hosted the largest gathering of LGBTQ+ comics in one stand-up special, as Netflix described, but the “Bros” screenwriter and star took aim at the streamer at itself during his set. “We all know how backwards and dangerous the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ laws are,” Eichner says....
TV & VIDEOS
hypebeast.com

New 'Thor: Love and Thunder' Trailer Gives Sneak Peek of Gorr the God Butcher Fight Sequence

Marvel has dropped yet another teaser trailer for the highly anticipated Thor: Love and Thunder in anticipation for their ticket sales. The sneak peek gives audiences a better look at supporting characters Valkyrie, played by Tessa Thompson and Gorr the God-Butcher, played by Christian Bale in the expected action sequence. The trailer also showcases Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster superhero moment but most noteably fans get to see a close-up look at why Gorr the God-Butcher poses such a threat to Thor.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Variety

Tracee Ellis Ross on the Difficulties and ‘Honor’ of Her Eight Years on ‘Black-ish’

Click here to read the full article. In 2008, after eight seasons in her breakout role as the star of “Girlfriends,” what Tracee Ellis Ross really wanted was to do it all over again. Fourteen years later, she has — and with more freedom than ever. As the 2022 Emmy campaigns ramp up, Ross reflected on the legacy of “Black-ish,” the ABC sitcom that she starred in as Dr. Rainbow Johnson from September 2014 until April. Like “Girlfriends,” the show ran for eight seasons, but “Black-ish” got the privilege of a proper goodbye. Viewers never got closure on the stories of Joan...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Tiffany Haddish On Going “Police Mode” For ‘The Afterparty’ & Her Love Of Stand-Up: “That’s Where My Heart Lies”

Click here to read the full article. “I love stand-up,” declares Tiffany Haddish, as she reflects on her 25-year career. “That’s where my heart is.” While Haddish’s acting star has been on the ascendant ever since she lit up the screen in her big-screen breakthrough, Girls Trip, in 2017, she knows she’d always be most comfortable in front of a live audience. “Somebody said to me, ‘What if you were told you could never act again?’ I’d say, ‘As long as I can do stand-up, I’m fine with that.’” And if she was told she couldn’t do that? “I’d be like,...
NFL
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
111K+
Followers
33K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy