Updated Competitor List For MLW Battle Riot IV

By Jeremy Thomas
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMLW has an updated list of competitors for MLW Battle Riot IV following this week’s MLW: Fusion. Little Guido, Los Maximos, NZO, Davey Richards, Ace Romero,...

Trevor Murdoch Wins NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship At NWA Alwayz Ready

During tonight’s NWA Alwayz Ready 2022 pay-per-view, Matt Cardona was due to defend the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship against Nick Aldis, but was forced to relinquish his title due to injury. The main event was changed to a Fatal Four-Way Match for the vacant title between Aldis, Trevor Murdoch, Sam Shaw, and Thom Latimer.
Seth Rollins to Answer for Cody Rhodes Attack, More Set for Monday’s WWE Raw

– WWE has announced that Seth Rollins will answer for his recent attack on Cody Rhodes that took place earlier this week on Raw on this Monday’s episode. Also, we will find out what’s next for The Judgment Day after Finn Balor joined the group, and they turned on their original leader, Edge. Here’s the full announcement on Rollins and the updated Raw lineup:
New Intercontinental Champion Crowned on WWE Smackdown

We have a new WWE Intercontinental Champion following this week’s episode of Smackdown. Gunther defeated Ricochet on tonight’s show to capture the championship. You can see some highlights from the match below. The win marks Gunther’s first main roster title in WWE, and ends Ricochet’s run at 98...
The Great Muta Announces Plans to Retire Next Spring

The Great Muta has only five matches left in his in-ring career, with the wrestling legend announcing his retirement plans over the weekend. Pro Wrestling NOAH announced that during Sunday night’s CyberFight Festival 2022, Muta (aka Keiji Mutoh) announced that he will work five more matches before he retires in the spring of 2023.
Updated WWE Money in the Bank Lineup

WWE has an updated lineup for Money in the Bank following this week’s episode of Smackdown. You can check out the latest card below for the show, which takes place on July 2nd from Las Vegas, Nevada and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:. * Raw Women’s Championship...
Paige Announces She’s Exiting WWE Next Month

Paige is departing WWE next month, as she announced on social media on Friday. The former WWE Divas Champion and NXT Women’s Champion posted to her Twitter account on Friday to announce that she will exit the company on July 7th. Paige, who effectively retired from the ring after...
List of Producers For Last Week’s Episodes of WWE RAW and Smackdown

Fightful Select has a list of the producers for last week’s episodes of WWE RAW and Smackdown, as well as some backstage notes. * Jamie Noble produced the Cody Rhodes/Seth Rollins segment. * Kenny Dykstra produced Dana Brooke vs. Becky Lynch. * Abyss produced Riddle vs. The Miz. *...
WWE News: Xia Li Helped To The Back After Match With Lacey Evans, Top 10 Moments From Smackdown, New John Cena Photo Gallery

– Following her match with Lacey Evans during last night’s episode of Smackdown, Xia Li was helped to the back by the referees. She stayed down in the ring long after the match was over, with the ringside doctor and referee checked on her. Ronda Rousey was able to make her way down to the ring for her own segment as Li was still struggling to leave it. When she finally got to the floor, she collapsed to her knees and had to be helped backstage.
Wrecking Ball Legursky Talks About His Match At NWA Alwayz Ready Tonight

In an interview with PWMania, Wrecking Ball Legursky spoke about the Fixers’ triple threat tag team match tonight at NWA Alwayz Ready. They will face The Mortons and AJ Cazana & a mystery partner. Here are highlights:. On forming The Fixers with Jay Bradley: “It was a rush. I’ve...
Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 6.10.22

Well it’s Friday, so time for another episode of WWE Smackdown. This week we’ve got to start building towards Money in the Bank, because the machine never stops, never sleeps, never slows, and who cares about quality when we’ve got quantity to produce. Sorry, that sentiment might seem anti-WWE and it’s not intended to be, that’s a big gripe I have with 95% of entertainment media these days. Anyway we’ll have two Money in the Bank qualifying matches tonight, first Drew McIntyre and Sheamus will renew their on again off again physical rivalry while on the women’s side of things Lacey Evans will return to the ring and battle Xia Li. We’re also going to have an Intercontinental title match because WWE remembered that Ricochet is the champion, he’ll defend the title against the Ring General Gunther. Under different conditions I’d be curious to see what Ricochet and the former WALTER could put together, with one weeks build and with how Smackdown has been trending lately I’m not holding my breath on a great match. Also Max Dupri will debut his first client for Maximum Male Models, there’s a decent chance it’s Pretty Deadly given that they dropped the NXT tag team titles recently. The primary driving force on Smackdown at the moment is Riddle’s quest for a shot at Roman Reigns, and while Roman himself is taking a much more relaxed schedule there’s a decent chance Riddle takes on either the Usos or semi-professional stooge Sami Zayn. Well that’s the preamble, let’s get to the action.
Pat Kenney Returns To Backstage Role At NWA Alwayz Ready

During tonight’s NWA Alwayz Ready PPV in Knoxville, TN, Director of Talent Relations Pat “Simon Diamond” Kenney resumed his role after suffering what Kenney described as a “mild stroke” this past March, according to PWInsider. Kyle Davis had been standing in for Kenney’s role while he recovered.
WWE Releases NXT’s Troy ‘Two Dimes’ Donovan

WWE has released one of Tony D’Angelo’s cohorts in NXT in Troy ‘Two Dimes’ Donovan. Fightful and the Wrestling Observer both report that Donovan was released from the company on Saturday due to a “policy issue” as opposed to a budgetary or creative issue. Details on exactly which policy was violated are not known at this time, and the Observer noted that Donovan was told he “may be brought back in a year.”
Ace Romero Joins MLW Battle Riot Match

Major League Wrestling has announced that Ace Romero will be one of the participants of the Battle Riot match at the MLW event of the same name. It happens on June 23 at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City. Ace Romero enters the Battle Riot. See MLW’s return to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
