Updated Competitor List For MLW Battle Riot IV

Well it’s Friday, so time for another episode of WWE Smackdown. This week we’ve got to start building towards Money in the Bank, because the machine never stops, never sleeps, never slows, and who cares about quality when we’ve got quantity to produce. Sorry, that sentiment might seem anti-WWE and it’s not intended to be, that’s a big gripe I have with 95% of entertainment media these days. Anyway we’ll have two Money in the Bank qualifying matches tonight, first Drew McIntyre and Sheamus will renew their on again off again physical rivalry while on the women’s side of things Lacey Evans will return to the ring and battle Xia Li. We’re also going to have an Intercontinental title match because WWE remembered that Ricochet is the champion, he’ll defend the title against the Ring General Gunther. Under different conditions I’d be curious to see what Ricochet and the former WALTER could put together, with one weeks build and with how Smackdown has been trending lately I’m not holding my breath on a great match. Also Max Dupri will debut his first client for Maximum Male Models, there’s a decent chance it’s Pretty Deadly given that they dropped the NXT tag team titles recently. The primary driving force on Smackdown at the moment is Riddle’s quest for a shot at Roman Reigns, and while Roman himself is taking a much more relaxed schedule there’s a decent chance Riddle takes on either the Usos or semi-professional stooge Sami Zayn. Well that’s the preamble, let’s get to the action.

