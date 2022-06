The Milwaukee Brewers are back in the win column. After a season-long eight-game losing streak, the Brewers were able to pull off a 4-1 victory over the Washington Nationals on Sunday afternoon. The win was Craig Counsell’s 563rd as manager, tying him for the most in franchise history. Counsell is still the leader in all-time win percentage as a manager for the Brewers.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 17 HOURS AGO