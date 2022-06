DUNWOODY, Ga. — A man reported May 28 that three unidentified men assaulted and robbed him of his phone and money. Police responded to the call around 2:45 a.m. The man said he was walking back to his residence in the Dunwoody Villas Apartments when three men inside the complex surrounded him. He said one of the men punched him in the face, and another put a gun to his head and told him to hand over his belongings.

