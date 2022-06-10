Stolen painted horse statue from downtown Red Bluff located

CHICO, Calif. - A man was arrested Friday at around 10:30 p.m. after trying to steal parts of a Chico Unified School District (CUSD) van in the Chico High School/Inspire School of Arts and Sciences parking lot on W. Sacramento Avenue. A Chico Police Sergeant found Austin Teeter, 22, sitting...
RED BLUFF, Calif. - The CHP said a man was killed in Tehama County early Sunday after he crashed his car while trying to get away from deputies. The crash happened just after midnight Sunday on in Red Bluff on Highway 99E near Arch Street. The CHP said the 45-year-old...
People living in Mansion Park near Chico High School raised over $1,300, created a get well soon basket and created a meal train for the woman. Neighbors of attempted murder victim at Chico High track begin fundraising efforts. People living in Mansion Park near Chico High School raised over $1,300,...
CHICO, Calif. - A man was arrested at the Safeway Gas Station at 720 Mangrove Ave. in Chico for possession of drug paraphernalia and prior charges related to stolen tip jars on Saturday at around 10:51 a.m., according to the Chico Police Department. The Chico Police responded to the Safeway...
According to the California Highway Patrol, a truck went over an embankment on Highway 299 about six miles west of Willow Creek before 10:25 a.m. today. Early reports indicate that there were five people in the vehicle who have all “self-extricated” themselves from the truck. An ambulance is on the way to the scene to check on two juveniles who were in the vehicle. It is unclear at this point if anyone was injured.
UPDATE: 4:30 p.m.: Plumas County Sheriff Todd Johns provides this update: Search and Rescue have reached the occupants of the vehicles trapped between the two slides and are transporting them to Quincy. Their vehicles remain stranded in the area. It’s estimated that the canyon will remain closed for a couple of days – but that’s still to be determined.
-- UPDATE: June 11, 2022, 5:00 PM. The fire is being called the 'Brandie Fire'. It is burning in Yuba County, just south of Butte County. It started around 1:45 PM Saturday afternoon. According to CAL FIRE/Butte County, units are on the scene assisting with three engines and a dozer....
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Three weeks ago, a $65,000 excavator was stolen from the construction site of Redding's new Costco. The 2016 CASE excavator still hasn't been found, and an electronic sign is now set up on South Bonnyview, asking the public for assistance. This expensive piece of equipment belongs to Eddie Axner Construction, and KRCR spoke with Eddie himself on Friday morning.
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A statue that was stolen from a front yard of a Tehama County this week has been located, the sheriff’s office said. The family got the statue in memory of their daughter’s boyfriend who died serving in the Vietnam War. It was reported stolen...
REDDING, Calif. - A felon was arrested in Redding after leading deputies on a slow-speed pursuit on Saturday at around 2:32 p.m. Shasta County Sheriff’s Deputies received a report on June 5 that Richard Kenyon, 60, had hit his girlfriend, placed a gun to her head and threatened to kill her.
On 6/1/2022 at about 4:50 PM, the Mendocino County Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched to...
REDDING, Calif. - A man was arrested in Redding at around 4:20 p.m. on Friday after he admitted to being in possession of multiple guns, according to the Redding Police Department. Redding Police officers pulled Jonathan Fargo, 34, of Anderson, over. One of the officers noticed that Fargo seemed to...
REDDING, Calif. - Redding CHP said that one person is dead, and another is injured, after a three car crash on Friday night at around 9:18 p.m. in Redding on Interstate 5, north of Market Street. Randall James Lewis, 69, of Bella Vista was driving the wrong direction, southbound, in...
PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. - MONDAY UPDATE: Highway 70 is closed between Jarbo Gap and Greenville Wye due to several mudslides in the Feather River Canyon. Oroville CHP said there is no estimated time for when the road will reopen. Caltrans District 2 reported there are multiple slides in the Feather...
About 12:27 a.m., a Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling eastbound on Hwy 299 near Willow Creek. In the subsequent 15 minutes since then, the female driver has stopped and started, got out of the vehicle at least once, got back into the vehicle, drove at speeds of up to 50 mph and as slow as five mph. The deputy told dispatch he believed that the woman was intoxicated.
NEVADA CITY, Calif. — A motorcyclist died on Highway 49 by Reader Ranch Road Thursday night. CHP Grass Valley officers responded to the call and Cal Fire and Nevada County Consolidated Fire arrived at the scene at 10:55 p.m. The CHP says officers found that a man riding a...
1 person dead, Charles French injured after a two-vehicle wreck in Shasta County (Shasta County, CA)Nationwide Report. One person was killed and Charles French suffered injuries after a traffic collision Wednesday morning in Shasta County. As per the initial information, the fatal two-vehicle accident took place at about 7:40 a.m. on Highway 299 near Whiskeytown Center [...]
GRAHAM PINERY, Calif. - The Graham Fire that is burning in the Lassen National Forest in eastern Tehama County, is around 100 acres as of Saturday, according to Lassen National Forest officials. Around 300 firefighters and their equipment are currently battling the Graham Fire. The Lassen National Forest said initial...
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif., MONDAY UPDATE: - Highway 36 reopened around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. 5:20 P.M. SUNDAY UPDATE - Part of Hwy 36 is closed around three to four miles west of Hwy 32, just east of Highlands Ranch, due to a mudslide, according to Caltrans. There is a one way...
A newly rescued bear cub at Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care Inc. is getting lots of attention on social media. The cub, nicknamed Oak, recently arrived at the facility from the Redding-Shasta area. And she's already learning to fight off her enemies. This time it's a bush!. Oak was rescued after...
