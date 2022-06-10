Remembering Keystone, the lives lost during the 1972 Flood

Effective: 2022-06-12 17:06:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-12 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for northwestern and west central South Dakota...and northeastern Wyoming. This is a dangerous storm. Prepare immediately for large destructive hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. If on or near Belle Fourche Reservoir, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Butte; Lawrence; Meade A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM MDT FOR SOUTHERN BUTTE...WEST CENTRAL MEADE...NORTHERN LAWRENCE AND EASTERN CROOK COUNTIES At 505 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Fruitdale, or 5 miles east of Belle Fourche, moving east at 50 mph. THIS IS A DESTRUCTIVE STORM FOR BELLE FOURCHE AND FRUITDALE. HAZARD...Baseball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Nisland, Newell, Vale and Owl Butte. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

