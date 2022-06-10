ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Remembering Keystone, the lives lost during the 1972 Flood

By Bryan Womack
KEVN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The Black Hills Flood of 1972 is recognized as one of the most destructive and devastating floods in U.S. history. According to the National Weather Service, 238 people, including five missing... were declared dead; 3,000 people were reported injured in the flood. Most of the deaths were...

www.blackhillsfox.com

RAPID CITY, SD

