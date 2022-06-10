ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Leadership Northeast honors alum Stacey Kile

By Bill OBoyle
Times Leader
Times Leader
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GrCJC_0g6BxTOx00
Stacey Kile on Thursday was presented the 2022 Leadership Northeast Distinguished Leadership Alumni Award at the organization’s annual graduation dinner at The Woodlands. Bill O’Boyle | Times Leader

PLAINS TWP. — Stacey Kile on Thursday was presented the 2022 Leadership Northeast Distinguished Leadership Alumni Award at the organization’s annual graduation dinner at The Woodlands.

Kile, 50, of Kingston, is sales operations manager for Geisinger Health Plan, is a 2011 graduate of Leadership Northeast, and she has been actively involved with the LNE family ever since.

Kile said she believes her personal community servant leadership is as important as effective management and customer service in her professional life.

“When Lori Nocito (LNE Executive director) called to tell me of this award, I was completely humbled and blessed,” Kile said. “And I have gone through a lot of emotions since being told — thankfulness, humility and reverence come to mind first.”

Kile has been involved with several organizations, including Luzerne County Head Start, 570 On the Go, and Leadership Northeast, among others.

“I really believe it’s important to give back to the community,” Kile said. “I’ve always been community-focused, It’s just part of who I am.”

Kile said she feels everyone has the potential to make a difference in the community.

“We all need to do what we can to make an impact and together we will make our world better,” she said.

Kile’s list of volunteer commitments is long, and she not only gives of her time and talents — she leads. Along with sitting on the Leadership Northeast Board of Directors and Advisory Council, she also serves as Vice President on the Executive Board of directors for Luzerne County Head Start and Health Advisory Council; she serves as a board member for the local foundation 570 on the Go and has recently joined the Osterhout gala committee and previously served on the Luzerne County Youth Aid Panel. She is actively involved with many fundraising efforts and awareness for several nonprofit organizations within our communities.

When the pandemic struck, Kile was uniquely prepared, thanks to Leadership Incident Command Training at FEMA’s Center for Domestic Preparedness, and she rose to the challenge by assisting with the operational needs of the Geisinger vaccine center. The effort, which involved everything from labeling vaccines to helping elderly patients through the process, exemplifies Kile’s approach to work and volunteering — whatever task needs to be done, she will willingly pitch in for her colleagues and community.

Kile was awarded the 2021 Luzerne County Head Start Outstanding Community Partner Award; she was recently recognized by Geisinger for the 31 Days of Women in Power for Dress for Success; she was also featured in Geisinger’s “Leading by Example” series, highlighting dedicated leaders who are passionate about connecting with our communities through volunteerism.

2022 Leadership Northeast graduates

HALEIGH BEKANICH, Maximus

BRETT BELLAS, Tobyhanna Army Depot

CARTIS BEST, Procter & Gamble

KELLY BILLIG, Luzerne County Head Start

DANIEL BOOTE, FNCB Bank

JULIANA DENARDI, Geisinger Health Plan

SETH DUPLER, All-Phase Electric Supply

CHRISTOPHER GAZDICK, Community Bank, N.A.

DAISY GEISINGER, FNCB Bank

JONATHAN GENSEL, UGI Utilities, Inc.

KEVIN HARGER-BLIZZARD, Berkshire Hathaway GUARD Insurance Co.

ALISON HIGHTOWER, Step by Step Inc.

MARY HIRTHLER, Jacobi Capital Management

LAURA HOLBROOK, Luzerne County Flood Protection Authority

DAWN HOLMES, CVS Caremark

RACHEL KERN, InterMetro Industries Inc.

DAN KIMBROUGH, Park Multimedia

MIKAYLA KLYM, Cohen & Haydu Chiropractic Clinic, PC

MADELINE KROPP, Wyoming Seminary

ANDREW KUDASIK, PNC Bank

ELIZABETH KUNA, Sennett & Associates Wealth Group

JOHN LISMAN, ESQ., Hoegan & Associates, P.C.

CAMARYN LOKUTA, Coal Creative

LISA MAKARA, Geisinger

LISA MALCOLM, Misericordia University

DAVID MANNING, Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine

YLLIAN MARINELLI, Benco Dental

WILLIAM MCINTOSH, Luzerne County

LAUREN MENN, F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts

SHANIE MOHAMED, Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce

ABBY MOULES, Borton-Lawson

SARAH MULÉ, Back Mountain Chamber of Commerce

MATTHEW NICHOLAS, Power Engineering Corporation

RACHEL OLSZEWSKI, ESQ., Scartelli Olszewski, P.C.

JILL PATTON, DiscoverNEPA

JOCELYN REEVES, Kontoor Brands

MEDINA SAEED, Smoke Before Fire

JOANNA BRYN SMITH, ESQ., Domestic Violence Service Center

WALTER STOUT, Wunderkind

STEPHANIE SYNOSKI, Geisinger

LUCY VAVREK, Geisinger

MELISSA YOUNGBLOOD, Luzerne Bank

KATHERINE ZIELINSKI, Luzerne County Community College

Leadership Northeast 2022 Project Teams

Cougar Cubs Corner

Worked with the Bourger Women with Children Program at Misericordia University to outfit a learning and exploration space for the children in their newly remodeled community home.

Team Members: Haleigh Bekanich, Juliana Denardi, Madeline Kropp. Lisa Makara, David Manning, Lauren Menn, Medina Saeed.

Advisor: Brittany Shoemaker

Kitchen Impossible

Fully rehabilitated the kitchen, including all new appliances, at Ruth’s Place shelter for women and children.

Team members: Dan Kimbrough, Jyllian Marinelli, Shanie Mohamed, Rachel Olszewski, Jocelyn Reeves, Stephanie Synoski, Lucy Vavrek.

Advisor: Mike Bass

Mi Casa es su Casa

Created a safe area where foster children of CASA of Luzerne County can meet with their advocates.

Team members: Cartis Best, Christopher Gazdik, Dawn Holmes, Rachel Kern, Camaryn Lokuta, Jill Robinson, Joanna Bryn Smith.

Advisor: Gordon Pearson

Pampered Paws

Outfitted the SPCA of Luzerne County with a proper grooming room for the animals in the community who need caring homes.

Team members: Seth Dupler, Mikayla Klym, John Lisman, William McIntosh, Abby Moules, Matthew Nicholas, Melissa Youngblood.

Advisor: Michele Bound

Readership Wyoming

Transformed the Wyoming Free Library’s Children’s Library into an accessible, inviting, and engaging space which will help foster a lifelong love of learning.

Team members: Daisy Geisinger, Jonathan Gensel, Mary Hirthler, Andrew Kudasik, Lisa Malcolm, Sarah Mulé, Walter Stout.

Advisor: Pete Adonizio

Team Beezy

Brought interactive children’s art to downtown Wilkes-Barre.

Team members: Brett Bellas, Kelly Billig, Daniel Boote, Kevin Harger-Blizzard, Alison Hightower, Laura Holbrook, Elizabeth Kuna, Katherine Zielinski.

Advisor: Timothy Ooms

Comments / 0

More than 300 students in grades five to 12 from Northeast Pennsylvania, New York and Singapore participated in The University of Scranton Earth Day Essay Contest this year. Awards were announced at the University's Evening of Environmental Science Event on campus in April.
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) – In this installment of remastered film you'll see Wilkes-Barre in June of 1972 as the Susquehanna River filled to capacity during Tropical Storm Agnes.  Volunteers sandbagged the banks of the river near the Luzerne County courthouse until the siren rang out prompting evacuations.         The waters enveloped the Diamond City.
Fifty years ago this month, as a tropical storm weaved its way northward, life in the Wyoming Valley went on as usual. Not for long. Editor's note: This powerful moment-by-moment account of the Agnes flood by Tom Mooney — then a...
KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Eyewitness News was the only television news station on the scene Saturday night as the chaos unfolded at First hospital in Kingston. Eyewitness News now takes a closer look at the events that put staff and patients at risk.
Graduating seniors from the Hazleton Area Class of 2022 celebrated their commencement with a ceremony held Friday evening on the high school campus. Remarks were given by several members of the Hazleton Area faculty and school board, as well from a trio of graduating students: valedictorian Lucy Olander, salutatorian Amelia Bredbenner and class President Adrian Figueroa-Lopez. Watch for more in our graduation special section, which will appear later this month.
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton City Pride is beautifying areas of the city ahead of next weekend's Juneteenth celebrations. Cleanup took place along Market Street near the Black Scranton Project Center. Black Scranton Project will host a Juneteenth block party next Sunday. They collaborated with Scranton Tomorrow, neighbor-works, and the Lackawanna River corridor association to
In Misericordia's Women With Children program, kids are the real motivation. DALLAS TWP. — Faced with losing the childcare that made it possible to keep the job that prevented eviction, Stacy McCarter learned of a program where women with children can earn a college degree living rent free in a place she never heard of, 900 miles from her St. Louis home.
Commonwealth Health Physician Network is pleased to welcome Sanjeev Garg, M.D. to our Neurology team. He is an active medical staff member at Commonwealth Health Wilkes-Barre General Hospital. Board-certified in Neurology, Garg received his medical degree in 1995 from Indira Gandhi...
The Luzerne Foundation is thrilled to assist the Kelci Ever After Do Good Fund. This Fund was established in memory of Kelci Gibbons by her family and friends to honor Kelci in ways that she would love. Kelci was a free...
"To cure sometimes, to relieve often, to comfort always.". These profound words so beautifully describe the ideal objective of medical care. Who first used them is unclear. Although today we might add something about preserving health rather than focus on dealing with disease, the sentiment as expressed certainly is powerful. Its endorsement of comfort leads to today's discussion of palliative care and hospice.
KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating a child struck by a vehicle in Kingston. The Luzerne County 911 Communications Center said police were called to a scene in Kingston, Sunday night for a report of a person hit by a vehicle. According to Luzerne County Fire Companies, a child riding a scooter was
