Teton County, WY

Teton County Commission OKs “Historic” Worker Housing Project

cowboystatedaily.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Teton County Commissioners voted unanimously June 8 to approve a zoning change that will pave the way for up to 26 workforce housing units to be built on donated land north of Hoback Junction. The Jackson Hole Community Housing...

cowboystatedaily.com

Jackson Hole Radio

COVID still at High Level in Teton County

Teton County Health Department says as of last Wednesday, Teton County, Wyoming has moved into the “High” Community Level again for COVID-19 according to the CDC. This increase from the ”Medium” Community Level is a result of new hospital admissions and an increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population over the previous 7 days.
TETON COUNTY, WY
eastidahonews.com

Rigby neighborhood upset by property annexation recommendation

RIGBY – A 57-acre piece of property near Jefferson County Lake in Rigby is at the center of a contentious dispute about annexation and zoning and the heat may have just turned up a notch. Accelerated Capital and Southgate Properties recently purchased the property north of the old Squealer’s...
RIGBY, ID
Post Register

Idaho Falls settles with Chris Tapp for $11.7 million

The Idaho Falls City Council voted Thursday night to accept a settlement agreement with Christopher Tapp for $11.7 million. In October 2020, Tapp sued the city of Idaho Falls and several former Idaho Falls Police Department officers after he was wrongfully imprisoned for the 1996 rape and murder of Angie Dodge.
Paul Spicer
Idaho State Journal

Bishop’s Gun Barn sees success manufacturing ammunition, custom firearms

POCATELLO — A month into the grand opening of her gun shop, Merissa Bishop explained that business traffic has been booming in all the right ways. “People are stopping and doing U-turns when they see the (open) sign,” said Bishop, a 62-year-old California native who moved to Pocatello in September. “We’ve even had a person stop and get rear-ended because they saw that we were open and wanted to come in. Reception has just been incredible.” ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Cowboy injured by bull at Idaho State Finals Rodeo in Pocatello

POCATELLO — A teenage cowboy was injured during the Idaho State Finals Rodeo at the Pocatello fairgrounds on Saturday afternoon. Around 2:20 p.m. the boy was riding a bull when the animal bucked him off and then stomped and head-butted him. The boy was conscious and breathing when treated by Pocatello Fire Department paramedics at the scene. He was subsequently transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment. His name and an update on his condition have not been released. Stay with idahostatejournal.com for updates on this story.
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Dinosaur bones found in Bonneville County belong to T-Rex relative

POCATELLO — Bones found in Bonneville County by an Idaho State University professor belonged to a relative of the Tyrannosaurus Rex. L.J. Krumenacker, an adjunct professor of geosciences at ISU, found a femur bone he says is the oldest Cretaceous-age tyrannosaur bone found in North America, according to a news release from the university.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Stretch of I-15 in East Idaho almost completely shut down due to semi crash

Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred on June 12, 2022, at 1:45 a.m. on northbound I-15 at milepost 118 south of Idaho Falls. A 27-year-old male from Canada was driving a 2022 Volvo semi pulling a trailer loaded with fertilizer. The semi was traveling southbound near milepost 117 where it appears to have failed to negotiate a curve. It drove off the left shoulder and into...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
buckrail.com

Two of griz 399’s offspring take a Green River walkabout

Wyofile by Angus M. Thuermer Jr. Two of famous mamma grizzly bear 399’s male cubs are on a walkabout out of Jackson Hole and into the Green River valley in Sublette County. The 2-year-old grizzlies dispersed from their home range via separate routes, Dan Thompson, Wyoming Game and Fish large carnivore supervisor, said Tuesday. They ended up, serendipitously, near the same residential area where agency personnel are busy warning denizens to secure food, trash and feed that might draw in the habituated animals, which are accustomed to such attractants.
JACKSON, WY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fremont, Park, Teton by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-12 16:53:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-12 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. very heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Fremont; Park; Teton The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Fremont County in central Wyoming South central Park County in central Wyoming East central Teton County in northwestern Wyoming * Until 545 PM MDT. * At 452 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles south of Buffalo Valley Ranch, or 10 miles southeast of Moran Junction, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Togwotee Pass around 510 PM MDT. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

Star Valley man killed in ATV wreck

A Star Valley man was killed in an ATV accident southeast of Afton, Wyoming Wednesday. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s office, about 10:30 am the Caribou County Sheriff was given notification from the Lincoln County, Wyoming Sheriff of an ATV accident that had occurred approximately 9.5 miles west of the state line.
AFTON, WY
Idaho State Journal

Three people die, one injured in three separate East Idaho crashes Wednesday

Three people died and one juvenile was injured in three separate East Idaho wrecks on Wednesday. Caribou County sheriff’s deputies and emergency medical personnel around 1:50 a.m. Wednesday were dispatched to Bailey Creek Road just south of Soda Springs for the report of a single-vehicle rollover crash. Upon arrival, sheriff’s deputies discovered a 2003 Toyota pickup had left the west side of the roadway and had rolled several times, the...
CARIBOU COUNTY, ID

