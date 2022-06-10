ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

No respite from Fed rate hikes this year, chances rising of four 50 bps in a row - Reuters poll

By Prerana Bhat
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41ceXB_0g6Bx7JS00

BENGALURU (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve will hike its key interest rate by 50 basis points in June and July, with rising chances of a similar move in September, according to a Reuters poll of economists who see no pause in rate rises until next year.

Faced with inflation running at just below a four-decade high and more tightening in the labor market, the Fed is under pressure to quickly take its policy rate to the neutral level that neither stimulates nor restricts - and beyond.

All 85 economists in a June 6-9 Reuters poll predicted a 50 basis point federal funds rate hike to 1.25%-1.50% on Wednesday, after a similar move last month. Another such hike was penciled in for July by all but a handful of survey contributors.

While more than two-thirds of respondents, 59 of 85, expected a 25 basis point hike in September, more than one-quarter, 23, saw the Fed hiking again by half a point. That is up from one-fifth of the sample last month.

“The bad news for the Fed is that inflation is now so far above target that it has little choice but to tighten aggressively,” said Ethan Harris, global economist at Bank of America Securities.

The median of 43 responses to an additional question showed a 50% probability of a 50 basis point hike in September. The median probability for a similar move in November and December was 30% and 25%, respectively.

Nearly 60% respondents to an additional question, 24 of 41, said the Fed would pause raising rates in either the first or second quarter of next year. Nine said the second half or beyond, while the rest said sometime this year.

Still, analysts saw the fed funds rate breaching the estimated 2.4% neutral level by year-end to 2.50-2.75%, slightly below market expectations of 2.75%-3.00%.

The poll expects it to reach a terminal level of 3.00%-3.25% or higher by end-Q2 2023, three months earlier than a poll taken just a few weeks ago.

That would be at least 75 basis points above the neutral rate and above the 2.25%-2.50% peak in the last cycle.

Rate hike expectations knocked the U.S. stock market briefly into bear territory last month and the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield to trade above 3% for the first time in three years. They have also kept alive recession risks.

The survey showed a steady median 40% probability of a U.S. recession over the next two years, with a 25% chance of that happening in the coming year.

Economic growth was forecast at 2.6% and 2.0% for 2022 and 2023, respectively, a minor downgrade from last month’s survey.

However, price pressures were predicted to persist as supply chain disruptions continue to push up costs globally. Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation was forecast to average 7.4% this year and remain above the Fed’s 2% target until 2024 at least.

Despite those worries, the U.S. labor market, which the Fed also targets, showed little signs of worsening anytime soon.

The jobless rate was predicted to average at the current level of 3.6% this year and the next, before mildly picking up to 3.8% in 2024.

“The bottom line is that for now, there is little conflict between the Fed’s two mandates ... But the Fed’s job could get a lot more difficult next year if inflation remains ‘sticky-high’ and the unemployment rate rises above 4%,” added BofA’s Harris.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

TREASURIES-Yields rise to decade highs, curve inverts on growth fears

(Adds three-month and six-month auction results, quotes, updates prices) By Karen Brettell June 13 (Reuters) - Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields hit their highest level since 2011 on Monday, and a key part of the yield curve inverted for the first time since April as investors braced for the prospect that the Federal Reserve’s attempts to stem soaring inflation will dent the economy. Yields jumped after data on Friday showed that U.S. consumer prices accelerated in May as gasoline prices hit a record high and the cost of food soared, leading to the largest annual increase in nearly 40-1/2 years. The Fed is expected to hike rates by 50 basis points when it concludes its two-day meeting on Wednesday, with traders now seeing a 75 basis point increase as having a 21% probability. UBS strategist Rohan Khanna said hawkish European Central Bank communication alongside the inflation print "have completely shattered this idea that the Fed may not deliver 75 bps or that other central banks will move in a gradual pace." Investors expect that the Fed will hike interest rates higher than previously expected this cycle as it tackles stubbornly high prices pressures. Fed funds futures traders now expect the Fed’s benchmark rate to rise to 3.97% by May, around 1 percentage point higher than was expected last month, and up from 0.83% now. Deutsche Bank said it now sees rates peaking at 4.125% in mid-2023. As the Fed tightens policy, nerves about an economic downturn are rising. The two-year, 10-year Treasury yield curve briefly inverted on Monday, a reliable indicator that a recession will follow in one to two years. Jim Vogel, an interest rate strategist at FHN Financial, however, said a recession is not currently priced into the market. “There is a fear that the Fed or any central bank can tighten us into a global slump, but not an outright recession, elsewise the peak of the Treasury curve wouldn’t be the five-year, it would be the two-year,” Vogel said. Two-year yields reached 3.283%, the highest since December 2007. Five-year yields rose to 3.489%, the highest since July 2008, Benchmark 10-year yields hit 3.381%, the highest since April 2011. The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes inverted as far as 2 basis points, before rebounding to positive territory at 9 basis points. The gap between two-year and five-year note yields remained positive at 21 basis points. The curve between five-year and 30-year yields inverted by as much as 17 basis points, after reinverting on Friday for the first time since May 4. Uncertainty over how much higher the Fed will hike rates in the coming months dented demand for a $45 billion sale of three-month bills on Monday. "The 3-month auction was historically awful," Jefferies economists Thomas Simons and Aneta Markowska said in a note. The bills sold at a high yield of 1.640%, 9 basis points above where they had traded before the sale. That is the widest tail since Lehman Brothers filed for bankruptcy on Sept. 15, 2008. Demand was 2.27 times the amount of bills on offer, which was the worst since April 21, 2008, Jefferies said. An auction of $42 billion in six-month bills saw better interest, however. The bills sold at a high yield of 2.160%, 2-1/2 basis points below where they traded before the auction. The bid-to-cover ratio was 3.26 times, the most since April. "The issue with the Fed front-loading the rate hikes has a much bigger impact on the 3-month than the 6-month since the total number of rate hikes has not increased, it is just the pace that we get there," Jefferies said. June 13 Monday 3:12PM New York / 1912 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 1.53 1.5569 0.194 Six-month bills 2.1075 2.1591 0.199 Two-year note 98-137/256 3.2767 0.228 Three-year note 98-86/256 3.4638 0.239 Five-year note 96-30/256 3.4837 0.231 Seven-year note 95-158/256 3.4638 0.224 10-year note 95-208/256 3.3751 0.218 20-year bond 94-116/256 3.6439 0.194 30-year bond 90-160/256 3.3751 0.177 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 38.00 1.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 18.00 -0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 4.50 0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 6.50 0.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -24.75 -0.25 spread (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Additional reporting by Yoruk Bahceli and Sujata Rao in London; Editing by Angus MacSwan and Jonathan Oatis)
BUSINESS
Reuters

Stocks slide, dollar gains on hot U.S. inflation data

NEW YORK, June 10 (Reuters) - Global equity markets slumped and the dollar strengthened on Friday after a bigger-than-expected U.S. inflation spike in May raised concerns the Federal Reserve may tighten policy for too long and cause a sharp slowdown. The U.S. consumer price index increased 8.6% last month, the...
STOCKS
Reuters

Fed tries to thread the needle in forecasting a 'softish' landing

June 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Federal Reserve officials, beset by ongoing high inflation and a weakening growth picture, will lay out on Wednesday how they think their increasingly difficult goal of cooling the economy without sending it into a tailspin may play out in the months ahead. That thorny predicament...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Price Index#U S Federal Reserve#Respite#Fed#Bengaluru#The U S Federal Reserve
Reuters

Facing record inflation, Biden chides Exxon, oil companies for profits

LOS ANGELES, June 10 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday accused the U.S. oil industry, and Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) in particular, of capitalizing on a supply shortage to fatten profits after a report showed inflation surging to a new 40-year record. U.S. consumer inflation accelerated in May...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
Reuters

Canadian stocks re-enter correction territory amid rate hike nerves

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock market tumbled back into correction territory on Monday and the dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart as investors raised bets on how high central banks would lift interest rates to tackle inflation. The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 2% at...
BUSINESS
Reuters

U.S. corporate debt hit hard as inflation shock intensifies economic fears

(Reuters) - U.S. corporate bonds were pummeled on Monday as expectations of an aggressive rate hiking cycle, following hotter-than-anticipated inflation data last week, intensified concerns over the economic outlook and companies’ ability to repay their debt. The prices of major exchange-traded funds tracking both the investment grade and the...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Oil rises on tight supplies; trade choppy on demand worries

NEW YORK, June 13 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Monday in a session of volatile trade as tight global supplies outweighed worries that demand would be pressured by a flare-up in COVID-19 cases in Beijing and more interest rate hikes. Brent crude rose 26 cents to settle at $122.27...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Dollar gains ahead of inflation data, euro falls after ECB

NEW YORK, June 9 (Reuters) - The dollar index rose for a second straight day on Thursday, erasing initial declines while the euro turned lower after the latest policy announcement by the European Central Bank (ECB), which signaled the bank was set to begin raising interest rates. The ECB ended...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Tunisia's central bank keeps key rate unchanged at 7%

TUNIS, June 10 (Reuters) - Tunisia's central bank has held its key interest rate unchanged at 7%, the bank said on Friday. Last month, the bank raised its key interest rate by 75 basis points to 7% from 6.25% to combat high inflation, marking the first hike since 2019. The...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Hedge funds plan to buy more crypto amid a down market and potential regulatory clarity

The crypto hedge fund market is evolving as traditional players want to get a slice of the digital asset pool. What seemed like a rare sector is now gaining popularity as the number of specialized crypto hedge funds has grown to over 300 globally, according to PwC’s Global Crypto Hedge Fund report. The total assets under management across crypto hedge funds — not traditional hedge funds — rose 8% year on year to $4.1 billion in 2021. The total crypto market capitalization has fallen about 24% from $1.623 trillion on the year-ago date to $1.234 trillion on June 9, according to CoinMarketCap data.
MARKETS
US News and World Report

Spanish Core Inflation at Its Highest Since 1995, INE Says

(Reuters) - Spanish national consumer prices rose 8.7% year-on-year in May, up from 8.3% in April, with core inflation hitting its highest since 1995, official data showed on Friday. The National Statistics Institute data confirmed a preliminary report late last month. It showed fuel prices had increased 15% year-on-year, with...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Explainer: U.S. yield curve inverts again: What is it telling us?

NEW YORK, June 13 (Reuters) - A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve inverted on Monday for the first time since April following hotter-than-anticipated inflation data last week. As the U.S. Federal Reserve attempts to bring inflation down from 40-year highs, banks have ramped up projections of...
BUSINESS
Reuters

UK shares slip as U.S. inflation fans fears of aggressive rate hikes

June 10 (Reuters) - British shares fell on Friday as persistently hot U.S. inflation data exacerbated investors' fears of aggressive rate hikes, while GSK rose as its respiratory vaccine succeeded in a late-stage trial for older adults. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index (.FTSE) was down 2.1% recording its worst session...
BUSINESS
Reuters

British midcaps slide over 2% as data shows shrinking economy

June 13 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 250 index fell to its lowest level in three months on Monday after data showed Britain's economy unexpectedly shrank in April ahead of a Bank of England policy meeting this week. The domestically-focussed mid-cap index (.FTMC) was off 2.6% and the blue-chip FTSE 100...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

476K+
Followers
339K+
Post
227M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy