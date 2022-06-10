The Community of Madrid renews the pavement of the streets of the center of Navalagamella and builds three ecological islands for waste
The Deputy Minister of Local Administration and Digitization, José Antonio Sánchez, explained during his visit to the construction site that these are two PIR projects to which 229,000 euros are allocated. “In the case of these islands, the objective is to introduce more modern, less invasive and more environmentally friendly street...www.archyworldys.com
Comments / 0