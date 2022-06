Nasa is to launch a landmark study into unidentified aerial phenomena, or UAPs.The research comes after years of speculation about events in the sky that cannot be identified as aircraft or known natural phenomena.In its announcement, the space agency stressed that there is “no evidence UAPs are extra-terrestrial in origin”.But it said it was important to find out what they were in part because Nasa is required to ensure the safety of spacecraft.The study will look at identifying available data, the best ways of collecting data, and how this will be used to move the understanding of unidentified flying objects...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 4 DAYS AGO