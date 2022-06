KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is dead after what Kansas City police are calling an altercation at a motel lobby in East Kansas City, Missouri. Around 3:45 a.m. Sunday, officers were sent to the Crown Lodge at 8500 E. 350 Highway for a reported shooting in the motel lobby. Upon arrival, officers were directed to a male victim who was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Officers began rendering aid and called for EMS. EMS responded and transported the victim to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 18 HOURS AGO