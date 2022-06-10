ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Dayton Police to curtail ‘hooning” and exhibition driving

By WHIO Staff
 3 days ago
DAYTON — City officials in Dayton said they have seen an increase in reckless driving, which includes speeding, burnouts, doughnuts, and screeching tires, along with exhibition driving and the use of ATV on public streets.

Dayton Police said these actions put not only reckless driver in danger, but also those spectators and those who abide by the law. They said this reckless driving can cause serious injury or death.

In an effort to stop this reckless driving, the Dayton Police Department is launching a special effort to get these actions under control.

The department will use all available resources and applicable laws, including those to related to noise to apprehend and identify those people responsible. DPD said anyone who participates in or is a spectator to these events could be arrested, ticketed or have their vehicle towed.

Major Christopher Malson who is Operations Support Division Commander with Dayton Police said, “The upcoming enforcement operations are in the direct response to citizens and community complaints about these disruptive, dangerous and destructive behaviors and the quality of life and safety issues they present.” He continued by saying, “We have been working alongside neighborhood and business leaders to establish this plan of action in hopes of curtailing and discouraging these activities.”

Dayton Police said anyone with information about an upcoming event that incudes reckless or illegal behaviors is asked to call Sgt. Banks at 937-333-8974.

Tom Swiger
3d ago

it's dangerous for police to pull over certain people. They don't comply with requests. Confrontation starts something happens now the officer is on trial and looses thier job

