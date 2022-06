In recent years, seeing the words “WWE has released ___“ on one’s newsfeed has always been a cause for concern. “Who got kicked out this time?” “Is this going to be the next big wave of releases?” “Who will even be left?” are all understandable questions to be asked. However, when Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer first announced that Troy ‘Two Dimes’ Donovan, also known as Cole Karter, has been released, it would appear that it was a one-off and that it was due to a “policy issue” rather than the standard budget cuts reasoning.

