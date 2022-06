As part of a pilot project, Intermountain Healthcare is offering free electric vehicle charging at all of its Utah facilities. There are 156 dedicated electric vehicle parking spaces at Intermountain hospitals and clinics throughout the state. The goal is to make charging convenient for patients and caregivers, while collecting data on usage frequency. Intermountain also hopes to continue its commitment to sustainability and enhancing air quality.

UTAH STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO