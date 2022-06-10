ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento County, CA

California prison lifer rearrested after mistaken release

Bakersfield Californian
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man who was serving a life sentence for carjacking and armed robbery was mistakenly freed from a Northern California jail for more than 13 hours before was rearrested Thuresday afternoon, authorities said. Shaquile Lash, 28, was released from the Sacramento County Main Jail at about 10:30 p.m., authorities...

www.bakersfield.com

SFGate

Truck driver from Texas charged in 1993 California killing

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — A retired truck driver from Texas has been charged with killing a woman whose body was found along a freeway onramp in a Southern California desert nearly 30 years ago, prosecutors said. Cold-case investigators used advances in DNA technology to link Douglas Thomas to the...
RIVERSIDE, CA
KRON4 News

Ghost guns recovered after traffic stop, children in car

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department recovered two ghost guns and an illegal high capacity drum magazine during a traffic stop, it said on Twitter on Sunday. Two people in the car were gang members, SJPD said. There were also children in the car at the time the guns were recovered, […]
SAN JOSE, CA
Fox40

Roseville PD: One stabbed at Sunsplash

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Roseville Police Department said one person was stabbed at Sunsplash waterpark Saturday night. Rob Baquera with the Roseville Police Department said a call regarding the incident came in around 7 p.m. Baquera also said the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. This...
ROSEVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Yuba County Man Indicted On Fentanyl And Firearms Charges

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A federal grand jury returned a four-count indictment last week against an Olivehurst man who sold guns and counterfeit pills to undercover agents, prosecutors announced Friday. Victor Angeles Serrano Nash, 27, was charged on June 2 with possession and intent to distribute fentanyl, dealing in firearms without a license, and two counts of possession of a machine gun, said U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert. According to court records, over the course of four months in 2021, Serrano Nash sold counterfeit M-30 pills which contained fentanyl and at least eight firearms to the undercover agents in addition to criminal informants. Of those firearms, several were reported stolen. If convicted, Nash faces a minimum statutory penalty of five years and a maximum of 40 years in prison and a $5 million fine.
YUBA COUNTY, CA
ABC10

A Sacramento County woman in limbo waiting years for her home to be built

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento County woman has been in limbo for the past two and a half years while waiting for her custom mobile home to be finished. Stephanie Moses reached out to us for help and was frustrated that she still has to pay about $1,000 every month for the space even though she hasn’t been able to move in. She says she’s running out of money and has been getting the runaround.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Vigil for 14-year-old friends killed in California ATV accident

WINTERS, Calif. - Hundreds of people gathered in Solano County to pay tribute to two 14-year-old boys who were killed in an ATV crash. The candlelight vigil on Friday was in honor of Michael Bazan and Noah Lichwa. The California Highway Patrol said they were killed Thursday when their All-Terrain...
WINTERS, CA
FOX40

Man serving life sentence mistakenly released from Sacramento County jail

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office announced that an inmate who was in custody at the Main Jail was mistakenly released Wednesday.  In a press conference Thursday, Sgt. Rod Grassmann said 28-year-old Shaquille Lash was released before 10:30 Wednesday night and was taken into custody again around 1 p.m. Thursday.  According to […]
crimevoice.com

Stolen Credit Card Purchase Leads to Privately Manufactured Firearm Arrest

Originally published as a Sacramento Police Department Facebook post – “Last month, officers from our North Problem Oriented Policing (NPOP) Team began conducting an investigation related to a report of numerous firearm components that were purchased online with a stolen credit card. Through the investigation, POP officers were able to determine the involved residence and yesterday, with the assistance of SPD SWAT, served a search warrant.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Man hospitalized after stabbing at Roseville's Sunsplash, police say

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — One person was taken to the hospital after being stabbed at a water park in Roseville Saturday night, authorities said. The assault happened at Roseville Golfland Sunsplash around 7 p.m., the Roseville Police Department said. The man is in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities have...
ROSEVILLE, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Sacramento

Driver Who Intentionally Ran Over Homeless Man George Kouklis In Sacramento Convicted Of First-Degree Murder

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A driver who intentionally ran over homeless man George Kouklis in downtown Sacramento has been convicted of first-degree murder, prosecutors announced Friday. Deante Whitaker was also found guilty of the use of a deadly weapon. He is set to be sentenced on August 5 and faces a maximum sentence of 26 years to life behind bars, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office said. Deante Whitaker’s booking photo On August 24, 2019, Whitaker was driving on N. 16th Street near Capitol Casino when Kouklis walked in front of his car. Prosecutors said Whitaker stopped and yelled at Kouklis before driving away and circling the block. Whitaker returned moments later and spotted Kouklis standing at the same intersection, prosecutors said. He drove directly into Kouklis, launching him across multiple lanes of traffic. Kouklis, 60, suffered blunt force trauma and was pronounced dead the next day at the hospital. Whitaker was arrested more than a week later after he called to report that his license plates had been stolen.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Fatal Stockton Shooting Leaves 1 Man Dead, 1 Man Injured

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Stockton police are investigating an overnight shooting not far from San Joaquin Elementry School. On June 12, at 11:11 p.m., police responded to a report of a shooting on the 2000 block of St. Lakes Way. When they arrived, they found two 26-year-old men suffering from gunshot wounds. Police transported one of the victims to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Unfortunately, the other man was pronounced dead at the scene by medics. According to the police, there is no motive or any suspect information at this time. Stockton Police ask that anyone with information call their nonemergency number at (209) 937-8377 or the Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323. We will continue to update this story as more information comes in.  
Tehechapi News

COVID-19 outbreak at California City prison leads the state

An outbreak of COVID-19 at the California City Correctional Facility has prompted officials to significantly restrict movement, programming and visitation at the facility, according to a spokesperson for the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. The June 10 report of confirmed COVID-19 cases among individuals incarcerated at CDCR facilities had...
CALIFORNIA CITY, CA
KRON4 News

Woman, 20, arrested for fight at El Cerrito HS

EL CERRITO, Calif. (KRON) — The Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office charged a 20-year-old woman for participating in a fight at El Cerrito High School. Liliana Gonzalez-Lopez of Richmond was charged with two felony counts of assault, the DA said on Thursday. Through an investigation, police determined that Gonzalez-Lopez punched a student multiple times and […]
EL CERRITO, CA
ABC10

Stockton man wanted for allegedly shooting and killing his wife

STOCKTON, Calif. — Law enforcement in Stockton is reaching out for the public's help to find a man they say shot and killed his wife Saturday. The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office announced that they are looking for Sergio Torres Munguia, 52, who they say shot Sonia Suarez on June 4 in the 3600 block of Munford Avenue in Stockton.
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Sac DA seeking death penalty for suspected Land Park murderer, Troy Davis

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento District Attorney’s Office announced on Friday that they will be seeking the death penalty for 52-year-old Troy Davis, who was the suspect charged with the killing of Mary “Kate” Tibbitts, 61, in September 2021, according to the DA’s office. Tibbitts and her two dogs were found dead in her […]
SACRAMENTO, CA

