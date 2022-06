BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for help to find a missing 16-year-old girl last seen Friday in south Bakersfield. Officers are looking for Mayra Castellanos. She was last seen Friday, June 10 in the 1000 block of Panama Lane. The department said Castellanos is considered at-risk because of unspecified medical conditions and has […]

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO