Presidential Election

Ivanka Trump said she accepted Barr's conclusion that the 2020 election wasn't stolen

By Deepa Shivaram
 3 days ago
Ivanka Trump, former senior adviser to Donald Trump, displayed on a screen during a hearing of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the US Capitol in Washington, D.C., US, on Thursday. Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images

In a piece of video evidence shared during Rep. Liz Cheney's opening statement Thursday during the hearing of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, Ivanka Trump, the former president's daughter and his onetime White House adviser, reacted to then-Attorney General William Barr saying that the 2020 election was not stolen.

Interviewers asked Ivanka Trump for her reaction to Barr's statement.

"It affected my perspective. I respect Attorney General Barr so I accepted what he said," Ivanka Trump testified.

The clip was the first time the committee presented any testimony from Ivanka Trump, though more is expected.

The committee will hold six hearings, where it intends to detail a conspiracy by Donald Trump to overturn the election that ultimately led to a violent insurrection meant to stop Congress from certifying the 2020 election results.

The Independent

Mo Brooks unloads after Fox News host says there’s no evidence of 2020 election fraud

Republican Congressman Mo Brooks was sent into a conniption by a Fox News host who insisted accurately that there was no evidence the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump.Appearing on “Fox News Sunday”, Mr Brooks was interviewed by Sandra Smith, who asked the congressman what Mr Trump had asked him to do after the 2020 election, and why he thought the ex-president had un-endorsed him in his current Senate campaign.Mr Brooks replied that between last September and the unendorsement, he and Mr Trump had many conversations that revolved around the idea that the ex-president could be reinstated in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
