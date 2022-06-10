ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Married At First Sight stars Brent Vitiello and Al Perkins reveal their bold new career move: 'Who's ready?'

By Savanna Young
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Brent Vitiello and Al Perkins are jumping on the fashion business bandwagon after their stint on Married At First Sight.

The pair, who recently launched their own YouTube channel, are collaborating with Aussie luxury streetwear brand Valianu, reports Yahoo Lifestyle.

Brent, 33, and Al, 26, were pictured leaving a business meeting in Double Bay with the brand's co-founder Rachel Vale earlier this week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YkIGh_0g6BqHja00
Cashing in: Brent Vitiello (right) and Al Perkins (left) are jumping on the fashion business bandwagon after their stint on Married At First Sight

Brent hasn't been shy about the collab, sharing several updates on Instagram about the label's limited-edition hoodies the grooms have designed themselves.

'What a pleasure to be involved with @valianuofficial and I can’t tell you how excited we are to launch the collaboration hoodies we have coming,' he wrote on June 2.

'Two limited-edition colours will drop very soon and then a pretty full range... who's ready?'

More recently, Brent revealed the colours and samples had all been confirmed for the limited run of hoodies.

'@thelifeofbrentandal X @valianuofficial collab is almost fully under way,' he captioned a post on June 6.

'Stay tuned. The hoodies are unbelievable.'

Brent and Al's joint venture comes after several MAFS stars from their season announced their own post-show business projects.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jUc9B_0g6BqHja00
Stay tuned: The pair say samples and colours for the limited-run hoodies have been confirmed 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mqxxz_0g6BqHja00
Making bank: Brent and Al's joint venture comes after several MAFS stars from their season announced their own post-show business projects 

Olivia Frazer and Jackson Lonie have joined OnlyFans, while Domenica Calarco and Ella Ding have started their own podcast, Sit With Us.

Valianu was launched in August 2021 by sisters Rachel and Katie Vale.

The Double Bay-based brand was scouted for Paris Fashion Week after selling $10,000 worth of stock within 24 hours of its website going live.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V5P0w_0g6BqHja00
Fashion: Valianu is a luxury streetwear label founded by two sisters from Sydney's Double Bay

Speaking to Daily Mail Australia last year, the sisters revealed they had no prior experience in fashion and left their jobs to focus on the successful brand.

'We were screaming in my living room,' Rachel recalled.

'We were sitting on my laptop watching the sales go up. We didn't know what to expect. We had never sold anything before - not even on [Facebook] Marketplace.'

'It was insane,' she added. 'We definitely celebrated that night.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NYZtK_0g6BqHja00
Success story: Katie (left) and Rachel Vale (right) launched their own streetwear brand during Sydney's Covid lockdown

