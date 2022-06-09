Coachella Valley cooling centers open as excessive heat hits

Temperatures could reach as high as 115 degrees in the Coachella Valley this weekend, as a record-breaking heat wave continues in the desert and across much of the Southwest.

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued an excessive heat watch for all of the Coachella Valley from Thursday morning through Sunday evening, with the hottest temperatures expected Friday and Saturday.

Temperatures are forecasted to cool down slightly by Monday — although still above 100 degrees — before then heating up again by the middle of next week.

Cooling centers have opened for the summer throughout the Coachella Valley to help residents cool down. These cooling centers are available at no cost to the public.

Here's a full list of cooling centers available throughout the Coachella Valley:

Coachella Senior Center: 1540 7th St., Coachella. Open 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

1540 7th St., Coachella. Open 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Desert Hot Springs Library: 14-380 Palm Drive, Desert Hot Springs. Open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursdays, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.

14-380 Palm Drive, Desert Hot Springs. Open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursdays, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. Desert Hot Springs Senior Center: 11-777 West Drive, Desert Hot Springs. Open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Seniors only.

11-777 West Drive, Desert Hot Springs. Open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Seniors only. Indio Senior Center: 45-700 Aladdin St., Indio. Open 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Seniors only.

45-700 Aladdin St., Indio. Open 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Seniors only. Martha's Village & Kitchen: 83-791 Date Ave., Indio. Open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

83-791 Date Ave., Indio. Open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. La Quinta Wellness Center: 78-450 Ave La Fonda, La Quinta. Open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

78-450 Ave La Fonda, La Quinta. Open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Mecca Community Center: 65-250 Coahuila St., Mecca. Open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

65-250 Coahuila St., Mecca. Open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Mecca Library: 91-260 66th Ave., Mecca. Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and Saturday.

91-260 66th Ave., Mecca. Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and Saturday. North Shore Beach and Yacht Club: 99155 Sea View Drive, North Shore. Open 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday.

99155 Sea View Drive, North Shore. Open 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. Josyln Center. 73-750 Catalina Way, Palm Desert. Open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday. Only open to those 55 and older.

73-750 Catalina Way, Palm Desert. Open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday. Only open to those 55 and older. Palm Desert Community Center : 43-900 San Pablo Ave., Palm Desert. Open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday.

43-900 San Pablo Ave., Palm Desert. Open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday. Palm Desert Library: 73-300 Fred Waring Drive, Palm Desert. Open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday.

73-300 Fred Waring Drive, Palm Desert. Open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday. Demuth Community Center: 3601 E. Mesquite Ave, Palm Springs. Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

3601 E. Mesquite Ave, Palm Springs. Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. James O. Jessie Desert Highland Unity Center: 480 W. Tramview Road, Palm Springs. Open 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

480 W. Tramview Road, Palm Springs. Open 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Palm Springs Public Library: 300 S. Sunrise Way, Palm Springs. Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Pets on leashes are welcome, but cats must be in a carrier.

300 S. Sunrise Way, Palm Springs. Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Pets on leashes are welcome, but cats must be in a carrier. Jerry Rummonds Senior & Community Center: 87-229 Church St., Thermal. Open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.

87-229 Church St., Thermal. Open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Art Samson Community Library: 31-189 Robert Road, Thousand Palms. Open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

The Coachella Valley Rescue Mission, located at 74-110 Manila St. in Indio, opens on June 13 and will operate from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Indio-based homeless services provider Martha's Village and Kitchen, which operates the Palm Springs Access Center at 225 El Cielo Road, will keep the site open daily for unsheltered individuals. Additionally, the organization will operate a warm weather temporary overnight shelter at the United Methodist Church of Palm Springs, located at 1555 E. Alejo Road. Users of the Access Center in need of overnight shelter will be transported to the church.

More than 700 people die from extreme heat every year in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention . People of all ages and risk factors should take these steps to prevent heat-related injuries:

Stay in air-conditioned indoor locations as much as possible.

Drink plenty of fluids.

Limit your outdoor activity, especially midday when the sun is hottest.

Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing and sunscreen when outdoors.

Take cool showers or baths to cool down.

Monitor those most at-risk for injuries, including infants and young children, people 65 and older, those who are overweight, those who overexert during work or exercise, or those who are physically ill.

Never leave children or pets in cars.

Previous reporting from Desert Sun reporter Ema Sasic was used in this report.

Erin Rode covers the environment for the Desert Sun. Reach her at erin.rode@desertsun.com or on Twitter at @RodeErin.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Coachella Valley cooling centers open as excessive heat hits