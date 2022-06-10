ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dorinda Medley slams Vicki Gunvalson as reality stars feud ahead of season two of Bravo spin-off

By Paul Chavez For Dailymail.com
 3 days ago

Dorinda Medley unleashed her fury on Vicki Gunvalson on Thursday during the latest episode of here podcast.

The 57-year-old reality star in her Make It Nice podcast slammed the dating life of Vicki, 60, according to an article by PageSix.

'Like, you may not like my life, but I also don’t date people that pretend to have cancer, you know what I mean?,' Dorinda said, referencing Vicki's ex-boyfriend Brooks Ayers who faked medical documents to make it appear as if he was a cancer patient at City of Hope.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u6TOR_0g6BooAV00
Podcast host: Dorinda Medley, shown in April 2021 in New York City, unleashed her fury on Vicki Gunvalson on Thursday during the latest episode of here podcast

Dorinda then blasted Vicki for her relationship with Steve Lodge, who recently married Janis Carlson after splitting from the former star of The Real Housewives Of Orange County.

'I also don’t date men that then leave you for women that are half their age,' Dorinda said.

'You wanna get mean, I'll get mean,' Dorinda said.

Her vituperative comments were made after Vicki was critical of Dorinda's Blue Stone Manor home during a discussion about places to stay for The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01B3RO_0g6BooAV00
Dating life: Vicki, shown in February in Las Vegas, was slammed by Dorinda over her dating life

Dorinda pointed out the Blue Stone Manor was built by renowned architect Stanfor White and has been featured in Architectural Digest.

'Well, listen, this is a girl that thinks dancing on dirty tables in a bar at Puerto Vallarta [or] whatever that place is called is fun,' Dorinda said derisively of Vicki.

'So, I mean, you can’t really have people that don’t have taste understand taste. You have to have a taste level to understand a home like Blue Stone Manor, and you have to understand a lifestyle,' Dorinda added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UGCxY_0g6BooAV00
Former couple: Former RHOC star Vicki is shown in May 2012 in Hollywood with ex-boyfriend Brooks Ayers

Dorinda and Vicki can be seen in the upcoming second season of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

The spin-off was filmed on location in the Berkshires at Dorinda's Bluestone Manor.

The season also will feature Tamra Judge, Brandi Glanville, Phaedra Parks, Eva Marcille, Taylor Armstrong and Jill Zarin.

It was previously reported that Vicki refused to get vaccinated and argued about it with Dorinda and Brandi, who are both staunchly pro-vaccine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=282fMx_0g6BooAV00
Spin-off series: Dorinda, shown in June 2021 in New York City, can be seen in the upcoming second season of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip filmed on location in the Berkshires at her Bluestone Manor

