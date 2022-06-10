Mystery creature is caught on camera and authorities need help ID'ing it

Related
Dumbest Man On Earth Sneaks Up On Bear, Kicks It, & Promptly Gets Mauled
Just when you think you can’t see anything that is this stupid, the internet once again, never ceases to amaze. Rule #1 with any wildlife is that surprising them is not a good idea. And Rule #2 is probably, umm… don’t kick animals with big sharp teeth and big sharp claws. Even though a bear can hear and smell far better than any human, it’s surprising how many times a person can sneak right up on them. But usually, when […] The post Dumbest Man On Earth Sneaks Up On Bear, Kicks It, & Promptly Gets Mauled first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
7 found dead in popular Mexican tourist area with warning messages written on their corpses
Authorities on the Gulf coast of Mexico said the bodies of seven men have been found dumped on a roadway in the Huasteca region, long popular among tourists. Prosecutors in San Luis Potosi state said late Thursday the bodies did not appear to be from the township of Aquismon, and may have been killed elsewhere and dumped in the rural area.
Mum who vanished with her two kids in the dead of the night is found safe and well after massive four day search
A woman who vanished with her two young children more than four days ago has been found safe and well. Liberty Ruhl disappeared from her family home in Dapto, in Wollongong, south of Sydney, just after 4.30am on Friday morning. Ms Ruhl, 27, was with her two young children, aged...
worldanimalnews.com
Two People Arrested After Video Goes Viral Of Yacht Crew Seen Popping And Dumping Balloons In Biscayne Bay, Florida
Photos by: Miami-Dade Corrections & Rehabilitation. On May 11th, police arrested 29-year-old David Torres-Bocanegra after a video went viral of he and crewmembers aboard a yacht popping balloons and dumping them into Biscayne Bay in Florida. He now faces charges of reckless disregard for the environment. On Friday, May 13th,...
Woman arrested after landlady smells awful stench and makes horrific discovery inside flat
A WOMAN has been arrested after a cleaner discovered seven aborted foetuses in a room that she had been renting out. The grim find was made after the mother of the unborn children - a hospital worker identified only as N.M. - moved out of a boarding house in Makassar, Indonesia.
Mystery of Utah teen who vanished from farm after ‘weird run-in’ with high and barefoot suspect on dirt road
A MISSING 19-year-old's family is frantically searching for him after he mysteriously vanished following a "weird run-in" with a barefoot man on a dirt road. Missing Dylan Rounds, 19, was last seen on Saturday in Lucin, Utah, working on the family's farm where days before had a strange encounter with an unknown man, reports say.
heavenofanimals.com
Dog Did Not Stop Barking Until A Motorcyclist Followed Him Where There Was A Baby
Junrell Fuentes Revilla was riding his motorbike in the highlands of Cebu City, Philippines, late last year when he came upon a dog who growled and barked ceaselessly and followed him the entire way. He acted as though he was attempting to gain your attention. The biker thought the dog...
Fisherman Charged after Horrific Video Shows Octopus Being Torn Apart Alive
The Florida Keys fisherman has been charged with animal cruelty.
A plane carrying 22 passengers was found crashed on a mountain in central Nepal
A plane that went missing in Nepal carrying 22 passengers has crashed and was found Monday, the country's military announced. The Twin Otter aircraft, operated by Tara Air, took off Sunday at 9:55 a.m. local time, en route to Jomsom, a city in the Mustang district in central Nepal, from Pokhara, a city about 100 miles south of Jomsom.
dailyphew.com
Mother Cat Brings Her Ill Kitten To The Hospital, Medics Rush To Help Them
Recently, photos taken at one Istanbul hospital’s emergency room made a round on social media. The snaps that were shared by Merve Özcan on Twitter show a mother cat bringing her sick kitten to the human hospital. The paramedics can be seen surrounding the poor mama cat and petting her.
PETS
Wounded And Alone, Puppy Climbed Onto Abandoned Porch, ‘Dreamt’ Of His Angels
A tiny, defenseless puppy was observed sleeping on a porch. He was so distressed that he wasn’t moving. Fortunately, a rescuer was alerted and when she got to the little pup, she could tell he was severely hurt. The house’s porch belonged to an abandoned property. Where did the tiny little pup originate?
Uvalde families sue Salvador Ramos for $100m to ‘ensure we have swift changes’
The families of four children grievously injured in the mass shooting in Texas last month are suing dead gunman Salvador Ramos for $100m (£79.6m) through his estate.On 24 May, the 18-year-old gunman went on a shooting spree with an assault rifle at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, killing 19 students and two teachers. The shooter was eventually killed by Border Patrol agents.Each of the four children represented in the lawsuit suffered serious bullet injuries in different body parts, including on the face, the back, leg and shoulder.Injury attorney Thomas Henry is also exploring all available legal actions against the...
Popculture
Actress Crashes Car While Driving Drunk
South Korean actress Kim Sae-Ron faces drunk driving charges after a one-car crash on the morning of May 18. Kim later published an apology on her Instagram page, admitting to making a "big mistake" by deciding to drive while under the influence. She also left the upcoming drama Trolley and her future on the Netflix series Hunting Dogs is in question.
Missing Manchester schoolgirl found after 12-year-old vanished and refused to tell parents where she was for more than a day
A runaway Manchester schoolgirl who refused to tell her parents where she went has been found, cops confirmed. Greater Manchester Police told MailOnline just after 8.30pm on Friday night that Nikola Smitlova, 12, was 'safe and well'. The force had issued an urgent appeal and said it was concerned for...
Man Captures Once In A Lifetime Footage Of Wolverine Violently Attacking A Reindeer In A Snowstorm
These things are easily the scariest critters in the woods. Wolverines have no fear, are incredibly aggressive, and will go at (usually successfully) other animals five times their size. Seeing one is extremely rare, so anytime a video pops up it’s worth a watch even to just admire them for...
Family of mother and twins found decomposing in car share doubt over autopsy results
Family members have expressed doubts over the autopsy results of a Florida mother and her twin 3-year-old children who were found decomposing inside a car earlier this year.Andrea Langhorst, 35, reportedly gave her twins, Olivia Dryer and Adam Dryer a “fatal to lethal” dose of meth, which was also found in her own system alongside cocaine, according to the Brevard County Medical Examiner’s Office.On 20 March, officers from the Melbourne Police Department were called to the Manatee Cove apartment complex after a caller had reported a vehicle with a “really bad stench” emanating from inside.“The windows were all fogged. They...
Colorado Teen Captures Crazy Footage Of Mountain Lion Taking An Elk Down By The Throat
A Colorado teen captured some wild footage near Oak Creek, while driving on the highway near his home. According to Field & Stream, 18 year old Sophia Benjamin was driving the car with some friends when she saw something on the road. As the vehicle slowed, it became clear what...
dailyphew.com
People Are Crying Over This Video Of Monkeys Accidentally Killing A Robot Monkey And Then Mourning For It
When BBC show ‘Spy In The Wild’ infiltrated a robot monkey among a tribe of Langurs, the fake animal got accidentally ‘killed’. This allowed the hidden camera to capture the intimate details of how the monkeys mourn. The video filmed in Rajasthan, India, both shocked and upset the viewers, as the monkeys’ reaction to death is similar to grief experienced by humans.
Upworthy
9-year-old's picture circulated among Texas shooting victims but she survived and is recovering
Trigger warning: This story contains themes of gun violence that some readers may find distressing. A 9-year-old's picture was circulated among victims of the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, but it has been confirmed that she did survive the shooting. Kendall Olivarez was severely injured in the shooting but survived, contrary to social media posts claiming she had passed away. The confusion came after her picture was circulated among photos of other victims from the shooting. Her family confirmed to ABC10 that she is recovering from her injuries. The 9-year-old was shot in the shoulder and also suffered injuries from bullet fragments hitting her right leg and tailbone. She is now recovering at a hospital in San Antonio. A relative revealed that she survived because her teacher, who was shot, fell on her and shielding the girl from more damage.
Woman Gouged Mountain Lion's Eyes As It Attacked Her 'Hero' Dog
The California Department of Fish and Wildlife said it is unclear whether the dog will survive.
