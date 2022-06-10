CAPITOL RIOTS: MYSTERY REMAINS BEHIND PIPE BOMBS PLOT

Related
Ukraine says so many Russians were killed that the Russian army is storing dead soldiers in a meatpacking plant turned morgue
The Ukrainian government says Russians are looking for industrial refrigerators to store bodies after a meatpacking plant-turned-morgue in Melitopol was 'completely filled' with bodies of dead soldiers.
