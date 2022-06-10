ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Maddow: January 6th ultimately a national security problem to be solved

MSNBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRachel Maddow points out that aside from the politics surrounding January...

www.msnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

Newly disclosed emails make Ginni Thomas’ efforts look worse

In recent months, we’ve learned quite a bit about Ginni Thomas’ political efforts, but it’d be a mistake to assume the full picture has come into focus. On the contrary, The Washington Post reported striking new information earlier today. Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court...
ARIZONA STATE
Fox News

NBC: Chuck Todd's show invites Rep. Don Young for an interview - except the lawmaker died in March

A GOP lawmaker was invited to appear on Chuck Todd's show on Friday, but the odds of him being able to appear are very grim. Zack Brown, who previously served as the communications director for Rep. Don Young, R-Alaska, shared a screenshot of an email he received inviting Young to be interviewed on Todd's program "Meet the Press NOW" on the NBC News NOW streaming network.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rachel Maddow
The Independent

Trump news - live: Jan 6 committee evidence leaks as Hillary Clinton attacks ‘seditious’ Fox News

Hillary Clinton has laid into Fox News for its decision not to broadcast the 6 January select committee’s upcoming hearings, tweeting that “Fox News won't air the January 6 hearings because they prefer their sedition made fresh on-site”.The channel has decided to not air the 6 January public hearings live and instead show only “as news warrants” during its prime time show, with full coverage relegated to its less-viewed sister channel Fox Business. This will make Fox News the only major news network in the US to not carry this Thursday’s hearing live. Fox News will, however, offer live...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Security
Daily Beast

Jimmy Kimmel Proves Fox News Wrong by Going Hard at Biden

In the days leading up to Joe Biden’s first in-person late-night interview of his presidency on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Fox News has been up in arms with claims that the appearance proves he’s not taking the country’s myriad problems seriously. But what those complaining neglected to remember is just how serious Jimmy Kimmel can be when he wants to.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
MSNBC

Trump comes full circle with celebration of Jan. 6 rioters

Donald Trump seems to realize that the Jan. 6 committee, its evidence, and its presentations are a major public event. The former president also seems to have some understanding of how devastating the case against him is. As a New York Times analysis of last night’s primetime hearing explained, “In...
POTUS
CBS News

Vice President Kamala Harris targeted by racist, sexist tweets

A new report finds that Twitter has allowed for sexist, racist and hateful messages about Vice President Kamala Harris to remain and spread on its platform. CBS News tech reporter Dan Patterson and CBS News technology and politics reporter Musadiq Bidar have more on the findings, and how Twitter has responded to to the attacks on the nation’s highest ranking Black female official.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Hayes: Why Fox News doesn’t want to air the truth about Jan. 6

Chris Hayes: “Trump has what Nixon and Joe McCarthy did not: A major news network that will run interference for the ex-president in real time. And Fox has apparently decided that the best way to shield Trump from the embarrassing truth the Jan. 6 committee will reveal in its hearings is to simply not cover them at all.”June 8, 2022.
POTUS
Deadline

January 6th Committee: Former Fox News Political Editor Explains How They Were “Not Surprised” As Returns Showed Donald Trump Losing 2020 Election

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE: Former Attorney General William Barr has been in the spotlight in this hearing, as the committee has run extensive video of his testimony, in which he talked of how he thought that Donald Trump was “detached from reality” as he began to embrace conspiracies about the election. Barr said that “my opinion then and mu opinion now is that the election was not stolen by fraud, and I haven’t seen anything since the election that changes my mind on that.” Former U.S. Attorney BJay Pak testified to some of the false election claims, including...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy