ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, CO

Douglas County gets exclusive use of firefighting helicopter

9News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe county is leasing a firefighting helicopter for...

www.9news.com

Comments / 1

Related
highlandsranchherald.net

Republican candidates for Douglas County Sheriff answer Q&A's

As the primary election for the next sheriff of Douglas County draws near, Colorado Community Media has asked each of the four Republican candidates to answer questions about how, if elected, they would run the office. Their responses along with self-written bios are below:. These answers have been edited for...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
9News

Bipartisan deal would add gun restrictions for more domestic abusers

COLORADO, USA — A bipartisan group of U.S. senators has come to a deal on new gun legislation. The final bill hasn't been written yet, but senators say it includes "red flag" style laws like Colorado's where people can ask judges to take guns from those who are a danger to themselves or others. It also includes enhanced background checks and school safety and mental health programs.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Cyclist Runs Out Of Water, Dies On Palisade Plunge; 3 Other Cyclists Rescued

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A 52-year-old man from Colorado Springs passed away Saturday afternoon while mountain biking in western Colorado on the Palisade Plunge trail. He reportedly ran out of water. Three other cyclists found the man near mile marker 28 of the trail and called 911 at 6:45 p.m., the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office stated in a press release. He was described as suffering from “heat-related illness.” Search and rescue personnel and a medical helicopter were sent to the remote area, but efforts to save the cyclist’s life were not successful. (file photo credit: Jordan Siemens/Stone/Getty Images) According to the sheriff’s office,...
PALISADE, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Douglas County, CO
Douglas County, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
9NEWS

Man dies after suffering heat-related illness on western Colorado trail

PALISADE, Colo. — A bicyclist died after suffering a heat-related illness on a Western Slope mountain bike trail Saturday, the Mesa County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies said around 6:45 p.m., they got a call about a man with a heat-related illness near mile marker 28 on the 32-mile Palisade Plunge trail. Deputies said the cyclist, a 52-year-old man from Colorado Springs, was riding the trail alone and ran out of water. A group of three other riders stopped to help him and called 911.
PALISADE, CO
The Denver Gazette

Loveland City Manager accused of harassment

Loveland's City Manager Steve Adams has been accused of harassment and an investigation is underway, the city announced Thursday. The victim, Stacy Lynne, made a complaint to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office and claimed Adams intentionally bumped into her on March 29, according to a release from the city. Adams...
LOVELAND, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firefighting#9news
1310kfka.com

Man dead, cow euthanized in head-on crash in Weld County

A man was killed in a crash in Weld County Tuesday. Police were called to U.S. 34 near Weld County Road 89 and the Morgan County line. There, police said a 27-year-old Greeley man behind the wheel of a semi-truck hauling a trailer full of cattle swerved to avoid a slowing of traffic and hit a pick-up truck head-on, according to a report in the Greeley Trbune. The 32-year-old from Calhan behind the wheel of the pick-up truck was pronounced dead at the scene. The Greeley driver suffered only minor injuries. One cow had to be euthanized because of injuries suffered in the collision. It’s unclear whether the driver will face charges. For more on this story, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
WELD COUNTY, CO
coloradohometownweekly.com

Canceled Boulder plant swap incites questions about state law

Days before a seedling swap scheduled last weekend at the Boulder Public Library, event organizers received word from the Colorado Department of Agriculture that the event needed to obtain a nursery license in order to continue. The information provided by the department through email cited the portion of the Colorado...
BOULDER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS Denver

Tornado Touches Down North Of Denver International Airport, No Reports Of Damage

(CBS4) – A quickly forming thunderstorm produced a brief landspout tornado early on Saturday afternoon. The weak twister formed around 2:15pm on Denver International Airport land but, just north of the Airport itself. (credit: CBS) The National Weather Service quickly issued a tornado warning when the tornado was spotted. There is a confirmed landspout tornado that is located just north of the Denver airport and moving northeast. Take shelter if you are in the warned area. #cowx https://t.co/xsKsaIgtmv — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) June 12, 2022 The strong storm system did briefly affect take offs and landings from the airport. Temporarily disrupting the afternoon flight schedules. (credit: @LVfuselighter/Twitter) (credit: @LVfuselighter/Twitter) The landspout was visible from many areas in and around Denver International Airport. @FlyingPhotog/Twitter Photos from people nearby showed the tornado close to a Denver International Airport control tower. So far there are no reports of any damage. A landspout tornado tends to be weaker and shorter in duration than a regular tornado. It can form from a thunderstorm that is not a super cell thunderstorm which is the type of storm that typically produces tornadoes. A growing thunderstorm can produce a landspout type tornado without the strong upper level rotation of a super cell storm system.  
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

3 Colorado Men Arrested In Connection To Thwarted Riot At Idaho Pride Rally, Authorities Say

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho (CBS4) – According to booking records, three of the 31 men arrested Saturday for allegedly intending to riot at a pride event in Couer d’Alene, Idaho, are from Colorado’s Front Range. Police say the men were affiliated with a white supremacist group known as the Patriot Front. Nathan Brenner, 26, of Louisville, Forrest Rankin, 28, of Wheat Ridge, and Conor Ryan, 23, of Thornton, were the three Colorado men arrested in connection to the thwarted riot, according to the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office. Nathan Brenner (credit: Kootenai County) Forrest Rankin (credit: Kootenai County) Conor Ryan (credit: Kootenai County) Police said the 31...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
KXRM

K9 Goose will get his very own bulletproof vest

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — The Fountain Police Department’s K9 Goose will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from a non-profit organization. K9 Goose’s vest is sponsored by Jonathan Allamani of Colorado Springs and will be embroidered with the sentiment, “Honoring those who served and sacrificed.” Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., established in […]
KRDO News Channel 13

New luxury apartments coming to Pueblo to be built overlooking the Arkansas River

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A new housing development is coming to Pueblo. These new apartments, however, come with a steep price tag. The new apartment complex, designed by Denver-based firm Venture Architecture, will be six stories and considered luxury and upscale. According to the firm, the new units will be built off Pearl St., southeast The post New luxury apartments coming to Pueblo to be built overlooking the Arkansas River appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
CBS Denver

Longmont Firearm Shops Expecting To Feel Ripple Effect From New Gun Control Laws In Nearby Cities

(CBS4) – After council members passed several coordinated gun control measures in some Boulder County cities, gun shops in neighboring areas like Longmont are bracing for a ripple effect. For six years Marine veteran Mike Morris has been growing his business — Warriors Revolution Tactical. “It’s been a lot of work and a lot of years put into this,” he said. He has seen a lot during that time, adapting as laws change. But new ordinances in neighboring cities including a ban on assault weapons. “The majority of what we sell probably falls under their definition of what an assault weapon is,” he said. He...
LONGMONT, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy