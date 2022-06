Residents are tired of potholes on Willamette Drive, which is managed by the Oregon Department of TransportationTo avoid damage to his electric car when driving on Highway 43, West Linn resident Miki Mehandjiysky "slaloms" around the roadway's numerous potholes. To him, the highway's conditions, especially the southbound side, are more reminiscent of an off-road environment than a major thoroughfare. "I don't think the city and ODOT should wait until people's cars start to fall apart before addressing the issue," Mehandjiysky said. West Linn residents have long lamented the poor pavement conditions of Highway 43. From I-205 to the former...

