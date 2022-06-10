ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanger, CA

Motorcyclist arrested following chase, then jumps into canal in Sanger

By Ishshah Padilla
FOX26
FOX26
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SANGER, Calif. (FOX26) — A motorcyclist was arrested following a high-speed chase with Sanger Police that led him to jump in a canal after a failed attempt to get away. An officer was...

kmph.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX26

Man arrested after traffic stop led to cash and drugs in Merced

MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is now behind bars after a traffic stop led to drugs and cash early Sunday morning in Merced. The Merced Police Department says an officer pulled over George Aguilar, 48, around 1:43 a.m. for a lighting violation. Officers say they checked Aguilar’s record...
MERCED, CA
FOX26

Driver smashes into fence of Clovis retirement community

CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — A Clovis retirement community is going to have some costly repairs to take care of, after a woman crashed straight into a fence surrounding the apartments. This happened around 5:00 p.m. Sunday at L.C. Hotchkiss Terrace on Minnewawa Avenue, near Barstow Avenue. That community serves...
CLOVIS, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Woman shot during struggle with sons in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno police say a woman is in critical condition after a physical struggle with her own sons led to a shooting Saturday night. Officers were called out to the 200 block of west Byrd Avenue Saturday around 8:45 p.m. They say they found a woman...
FRESNO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sanger, CA
Sanger, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
Madera Tribune

Tires stolen in city; Suspect apprehended at MID

Madera Police officers are responding to an increase of thefts regarding vehicle tires and rims throughout the city of Madera. Authorities encourage the public to call the department regarding suspicious activities. Madera Police officers are responding to an increase of thefts regarding vehicle tires and rims throughout the city of...
MADERA, CA
crimevoice.com

Burglar nabbed with stolen property

Originally published as a Visalia Police Department Facebook post – “On 06/07/2022 at approximately 5:43 p.m., Visalia Police Department Officers responded to a vehicle burglary that had just occurred in the 300 Block of S. Dollner. Investigative leads led officers to the area of N. Giddings and W. Oak Ave....
VISALIA, CA
FOX26

Man arrested facing homicide charges in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was arrested for homicide after a woman’s body was found near an orchard in Visalia. Officers were called to the area of Ave. 288 and Road 68 on Friday for a suspicious death. When detectives arrived, they determined the death of the woman was a homicide.
VISALIA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canal#Sanger Police#Academy#Mckinley Avenues
FOX26

RV catches fire in southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. — A large recreational vehicle (RV) caught fire early Monday morning in southwest Fresno. Firefighters said they were called to S. Elm Ave. near North Ave. around 3:20 a.m. By the time firefighters arrived, the RV was engulfed. There was concern the fire would spread to a...
FRESNO, CA
FOX26

Gun recovered during traffic stop, teen gang member arrested in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif (FOX26) — A 17-year-old teen gang member was arrested following a traffic stop in Fresno where police found a gun and a 17-round magazine. Officers received a report of a shot fired in an alleyway Friday night near the 500 block of North Third Street. With the help of an Air-1 helicopter, the patrol unit was able to locate a vehicle leaving the area.
FOX26

Man taken in for mental check after police say he threw brick, led officers on chase

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26 NEWS) — A man is going through a mental evaluation and possible jail time after Fresno Police say he threw a brick at someone Sunday afternoon. This happened around noon near Peach and Olive. Police officers were called out to investigate an assault. They found the man they were looking for, but he ran off.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
KGET

Bakersfield police search for missing 16-year-old girl

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for help to find a missing 16-year-old girl last seen Friday in south Bakersfield. Officers are looking for Mayra Castellanos. She was last seen Friday, June 10 in the 1000 block of Panama Lane. The department said Castellanos is considered at-risk because of unspecified medical conditions and has […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
FOX26

Heavy law enforcement presence on Friant Road in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — There was a heavy presence of law enforcement at Premier Jet Ski Rentals Saturday afternoon on Friant Road and Granite in Fresno. On scene were Sheriff, K9, Probation, Cal Fire, as well as California State Parks, and several men were seen arrested. Information is very...
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Merced store clerk assaulted during beer run, cops say

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Merced police say they are investigating a robbery and assault at a popular convenience store overnight. They responded to the 7-11 in the 1800 block of R Street just before midnight Friday. Officers say the store’s clerk told them two Hispanic males entered the store and grabbed two cases of beer. He also reported that he attempted to stop them from leaving without paying, so he went to the front door to block their exit. Investigators say that’s when one of the suspects punched him in the face, and they then fled the area.
MERCED, CA
FOX26

FOX26

Fresno, CA
17K+
Followers
22K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KMPH FOX26 is the local FOX affiliate in Fresno, California with breaking news, local and national, sports and weather.

 https://kmph.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy