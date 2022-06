An “atmospheric river” of moisture will drench the Pacific Northwest with rain through the weekend. However, there will be some well-timed breaks in the storms if you need to get outside. For Saturday, the focus of the heaviest, most steady rain will be to the south of Spokane over the Palouse. That said, scattered showers and thunderstorms will become more widespread in the afternoon. High temperatures will top out right around 70°, which is about average. Sunday looks to be the drier of the two weekend days, especially in the morning. The odds of rain increase in the late afternoon and evening.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO