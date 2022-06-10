ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson, MI

Three-peat: Wilson Miller wins LL city title for 3rd straight time

By Fred Kelly
Midland Daily News
Midland Daily News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

They say that good things come in threes, and the Wilson Miller Little League baseball team would certainly have to agree. Wilson Miller beat Feeny 7-2 on Thursday in the major (11-12-year-old) city championship game at Northeast Little League's Wilson Field. The game was a rematch of last year's all-Northeast...

www.ourmidland.com

Comments / 0

Related
MISportsNow

Escanaba Tops Gaylord in Softball Regional Final

GAYLORD — Gaylord had its softball season come to an end in the Div. 2 regional final, with the top-ranked Blue Devils losing to No. 7 Escanaba, 3-2. The Eskymos took the lead in the first on a sacrifice fly by Elizabeth Silva, but the Blue Devils came back to take the lead in the sixth on a base hit by Alexis Kozlowski that drove in two.
GAYLORD, MI
kolomkobir.com

De Pere ends his high school career by riding a horse to school

DE PERE For any high school student, the last day of school is an important event to celebrate. The 18-year-old De Pere chose to celebrate his last day of high school by fulfilling a long-standing ambition – to go to school on horseback. High school student Mason Albers, who...
DE PERE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Ocean Navigator: Cruise ship to Call Port to Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The passenger cruise ship Ocean Navigator, is scheduled to be docked at the Port of Green Bay on June 16, and Thursday, June 30. The stop in Green Bay will be one of the overnight ports scheduled on the ship’s 16-day voyage. Join...
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Wilson, MI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: The 2 missing Green Bay girls have been found

SATURDAY 6/11/2022 – 10:05 a.m. GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The two girls who were reported missing from Green Bay have been located. They are both safe and have been returned to their parents. Original story: GBPD looking for missing 4 & 5-year-old girls. SATURDAY 6/11/2022 – 9:25...
GREEN BAY, WI
whby.com

De Pere man charged in standoff at Green Bay trucking company

GREEN BAY, WI — A De Pere man is charged with making Terrorist Threats, Disorderly Conduct and Obstructing an Officer in connection with a stand-off outside a Green Bay trucking company on June 7th. 56-year-old Kevin Jones called 9-1-1 from J & W Enterprises on Packerland Drive where he...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay Police investigate large fight

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are investigating a large fight that broke out early Sunday. Offers were called to the 1200 Block of East Mason Street around 3 a.m. Police said they are concerned by the disruption the fight caused in the community. A video shared by...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay police find missing 4 and 5-year-old girls

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Police Department (GBPD) found two missing girls Saturday. Emma and Cora were located less than an hour after sending out an alert. They have been reunited with their parents and were not hurt. “We initiated a protocol for missing children which allowed...
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Little League Baseball#Three Peat#Hitting Streak#Northeast Little League
wtaq.com

Worker Shortage Leads to Temporary Closure of Green Bay Restaurant

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Staffing challenges continue to plague local businesses. In a Facebook post, Mangiare in Downtown Green Bay saying the restaurant is closed through the end of the month. Executive Chef Jack Wozniczka says the problem was highlighted on Tuesday evening. “We were going to close...
GREEN BAY, WI
wuwm.com

Washington Island’s last remaining commercial fisherman

Washington Island in Door County was once a hub for commercial fishing. But over the past century the industry has slowly dwindled from dozens of fishermen to just one: Ken Koyen, Washington Island’s last remaining commercial fisherman. Koyen has been in the business for more than 50 years. Now...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
WLUC

UPDATE: Wright Street reopens in Marquette Township after cement truck rollover

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - No injuries were reported after a cement truck rollover crash Friday afternoon on Wright Street in Marquette Township. According to the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, a 47-year-old Marquette man was driving a Fraco Concrete Products truck. Just after 3:00 p.m., he was trying to back into a driveway on Wright Street near Ontario Street. He misjudged the turn and began sliding down a hill and overturned.
MARQUETTE, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WLUC

Marquette area doctor back in court on Monday

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Jonathan Robertson, a Marquette area doctor facing Criminal Sexual Conduct charges, will appear in Marquette County Circuit Court on Monday, June 13. Robertson, who had offices in Marquette and Traverse City, was charged in 2018 following an investigation for allegedly prescribing narcotics in exchange for...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
wearegreenbay.com

Outagamie Co. bridge deteriorating, closed starting June 13

OUTAGAMIE CO., Wis. (WFRV) – The Outagamie County Highway Department has announced the closure of a bridge on County KK in Wisconsin. The department first put a weight limit on the bridge over Kankapot Creek in mid-May but now it won’t be accessible to any vehicles. The bridge...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: U.S. 141 in Marinette County reopened, crash cleared

WAUSAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update on the crash in Marinette County that closed down all lanes on US 141 at WIS 180 around 3:20 p.m. According to WisDOT, the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office has cleared the incident and all lanes...
MARINETTE COUNTY, WI
greenbaycrimereports.com

Daily Arrest Records - June 10, 2022

No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Midland Daily News

Midland Daily News

Midland, MI
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
258K+
Views
ABOUT

Midland Daily News’ website, OurMidland.com, offers community news, wire reports, business, sports and entertainment.

 https://www.ourmidland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy