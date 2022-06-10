ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival On The Square Juneteenth Celebration

By Rosalind Cummings-Yeates
Cover picture for the articleCongo Square Theatre Company, one of Chicago’s most acclaimed theater groups, will commemorate Juneteenth with “Festival on The Square,” a popular program of live theater readings, musical...

Comments / 1

Adrian Holman

Pre-Juneteenth Fashion pop-up show on 6/12

The online boutique Sista2Susta Stuff & Things, Inc. will be hosting the Pre-Juneteenth Fashion Pop-up Show on Sunday, June 12th from 2 PM until 8 PM CST at the Zhou B Art Center in the heart of Chicago. Admission to the event will be free of charge, but you do have to register for your name to be on the entry list.
CHICAGO, IL
musicfestnews.com

Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash Festival Set to Take Over Douglass Park in Chicago

Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash Festival Set to Take Over Douglass Park in Chicago. The Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash Festival is an immersive art experience and the premier Hip Hop Music Festival in the Midwest, ready to roll into Chicago’s Douglass Park Friday, June 17 through Sunday, June 19. Founded by a pair of Chicago-based music powerhouses – concert promoter SPKRBX and next-gen media company Lyrical Lemonade – Summer Smash Festival has grown into one of the largest independent music festivals in the country after playing host to 90,000 attendees last summer.
CHICAGO, IL
chicagoonthecheap.com

Chicago 4th of July Fireworks

Celebrate the fourth of July with a close-up view of fireworks bursting over Chicago’s iconic skyline. The city’s most beloved Independence Day tradition is watching the fireworks at Navy Pier on July 2 and 4, 2022. This annual waterfront fireworks show will dazzle crowds for 15 minutes on...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Crowds flock in as Chicago Blues Festival makes triumphant return to Millennium Park

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Few things say Chicago the way the sound of the electric blues does – and on account of the COVID-19 pandemic, it's been three years since crowds have gotten to flock to Millennium Park to hear it.But in 2022, the Chicago Blues Festival is back – and it left plenty of people smiling. And they're ready to enjoy the entire weekend.The sounds of blues filled the air as Joanna Connor and Toronzo Cannon each sang and offered up blistering guitar work at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion – and Shamekia Copeland belted it out as the headliner afterward.Earlier, the crowd...
CBS Chicago

Festivals and parades returning to Chicago this weekend

CHICAGO (CBS)-- There's a lot to look forward to this weekend. Festivals, events and parades are back in person and they're taking over the city. Some events have already begun like the Puerto Rican Festival in Humboldt Park that will run through Sunday. The festival will be paired with the Puerto Rican Day Parade on Saturday.The Fiesta in the Back of the Yards starts Friday and will go until Sunday as well.The Chicago Blues Festival is back and crowds already gathered as Joanna Connor and Toronzo Cannon each sang and offered up blistering guitar work at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion. Shamekia Copeland...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago festival organizers announce free gas giveaway for attendees

CHICAGO - Organizers of the 29th annual Caribbean International Festival of Life have announced a major gas giveaway. The festival will be held July 2-4 in Chicago’s Washington Park neighborhood. On Thursday, organizers announced a $3,000 gas giveaway. A portion will be given to festival attendees in the form...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

The Food Guy: Jibarito – a Chicago Staple

With the Puerto Rican Festival running Thursday through Sunday in Humboldt Park, NBC 5's Food Guy Steve Dolinsky says there’s a sandwich you need to know about. It’s the jibarito – a creation widely acknowledged to have started in Chicago more than 20 years ago by a Puerto Rican restaurant owner. Borinquen gets the credit for starting it, but boy has the jibarito spread throughout the city, and not just near its Humboldt Park roots. The key: sourcing a lot of plantains.
CHICAGO, IL
dornob.com

Hem House Brings Modern Charm to Chicago Suburbs at an Affordable Price

A pair of architects and a real estate developer have crafted a single-family home in Chicago that’s actually affordable to most buyers, and it has tons of modern personality to offer. Developed on one of Chicago’s typical 25-by-125-foot residential lots, the 1,300-square-foot Hem House was the brainchild of Ann...
CHICAGO, IL
bhhschicago.com

3150 N SHEFFIELD Avenue #508

GREAT STUDIO W/ UNBEATABLE LOCATION. WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE TO THE LAKE, WRIGLEY, DEPAUL, SHOPS, RESTAURANTS, NIGHTLIFE AND PUBLIC TRANS. THIS BRIGHT/QUIET, RECENTLY RENOVATED END UNIT STUDIO AT THE VIC LOFTS IN EAST LAKEVIEW FEATURES OAK/GRANITE/SS KITCHEN W/ELFA SHELVING SYSTEM OPENING TO BRIGHT LIVING SPACE W/HARDWOOD FLOORS. THESE 14FT CEILINGS, CUSTOM LIGHTING, ORGANIZED CLOSETS, CRISP/WHITE UPDATED BATHROOM, AND NEST THERMOSTAT TRULY MAKES THIS A GREAT HOME. ELEVATOR BUILDING W/ON-SITE LAUNDRY, BIKE ROOM & HUGE ROOF DECK WITH PICTURESQUE SKYLINE VIEWS. PRIVATE STORAGE INCLUDED; RENTAL PARKING OPTIONS NEARBY.
CHICAGO, IL
bhhschicago.com

737 W Washington Boulevard #1704

Enjoy Chicago living in PRIME West Loop! Incredible 2 bed/2 bath condo with East facing views of Downtown Chicago, spacious balcony, floor to ceiling windows offering plenty of sunlight, updated flooring, and convenient in-unit laundry. Recently updated kitchen with SS appliances, kitchen island, and beautiful white cabinets. Massive master bedroom has canned lighting, large windows, an amazing master bathroom with a full tub, stand-in shower, and dual-sink vanity!!! Building has 24 hour door staff, outdoor sundeck, fitness center, package receiving room, on-site management, and has INDOOR ACCESS to neighboring Whole Foods! Parking spot and Storage INCLUDED in rent. Located close to public transportation and easy access to highways as well. This unit will not last long!!!
CHICAGO, IL
milwaukeerecord.com

Here’s the 2022 Brady Street Festival lineup

You wanted the return of Milwaukee summer festivals? You got the return of Milwaukee summer festivals. Yes, Brady Street Festival is coming back! Following two pandemic-prompted summers off in 2020 and 2021, the long-running East Side festival will once again take over nine blocks of Brady Street on Saturday, July 30, from 11 a.m. – midnight. Brady Street Festival will include three stages of Milwaukee music, plus a host of vendors and activities.
MILWAUKEE, WI
letsbeardown.com

HORSES STRUGGLING TO KEEP UP WITH THE POTHOLES IN DOWNTOWN CHICAGO

Being a horse in downtown Chicago is not the easier job in the world. With the heat and the lack of green grass, it can be tough. However, I am certain that all of these horse owners are taking great care of the animal. Unfortunately for this fella, he walked on the equivalent of a "pothole" for horses in the middle of the street...
CHICAGO, IL
letsbeardown.com

THE CRAZY THINGS YOU SEE IN DOWNTOWN CHICAGO.

A few weeks ago, a video surfaced of an actual bird laying an egg just a few inches away from the "L" train. Well, we saw another very special event yesterday in the heart of Chicago. Check out this video of a fox carrying a dead animal. It's hard to...
CHICAGO, IL

