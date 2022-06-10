Festival On The Square Juneteenth Celebration

Enjoy Chicago living in PRIME West Loop! Incredible 2 bed/2 bath condo with East facing views of Downtown Chicago, spacious balcony, floor to ceiling windows offering plenty of sunlight, updated flooring, and convenient in-unit laundry. Recently updated kitchen with SS appliances, kitchen island, and beautiful white cabinets. Massive master bedroom has canned lighting, large windows, an amazing master bathroom with a full tub, stand-in shower, and dual-sink vanity!!! Building has 24 hour door staff, outdoor sundeck, fitness center, package receiving room, on-site management, and has INDOOR ACCESS to neighboring Whole Foods! Parking spot and Storage INCLUDED in rent. Located close to public transportation and easy access to highways as well. This unit will not last long!!!
