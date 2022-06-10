ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheney helps open prime-time televised Jan. 6 hearing

By By Jonathan Make Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., helped to open a prime-time televised hearing Thursday evening of the congressional committee that she belongs to and which is investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. She used the opportunity to directly criticize one of her main political foes: former President Donald Trump.

Appearing on live television from Capitol Hill as only the second legislator to address this session of the Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol, Cheney laid out some of the evidence she said the panel had gathered. Much of what she discussed purportedly showed that Trump continued to try to overturn his loss of the 2020 presidential election, even though he knew that he really could not legitimately win.

Cheney spoke in much greater detail about such evidence than even the panel's chairman, U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson, R-Miss., who himself had opened the hearing . As Thompson turned over the hearing to Cheney for her to give her opening remarks, he also took time to praise his congressional colleague.

"She’s a patriot. A public servant of profound courage and devoted to her oath and to the Constitution," Thompson said of Cheney.

Responding, Cheney stated, "Let me echo those words about the importance of bipartisanship."

She later went on to say that Trump's apparent support for the aims of those who went to the Capitol on Jan. 6, as Congress was formally tabulating the electoral votes to elect now-President Joe Biden, helped to fuel the ensuing riot that led to injuries and deaths.

Trump believed his supporters at the Capitol "‘were doing that they should be doing,'" Cheney said, quoting from some findings during the panel's investigation. She said that the public will hear testimony from some half-dozen Trump White House staff that “'the president did not want to really want to put anything out,’” in the words of the investigation.

Cheney has been serving as vice chair of the select committee, which has only one other GOP member. That second Republican member, Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, is not running for re-election this year, unlike Cheney.

