Sun City, AZ

Vann: Residents oppose sharing fire

Sun City West Independent
Sun City West Independent
 3 days ago

My wife and I, as older Sun City residents, are opposed to any shared or consolidation activities with any other fire districts!

It is our opinion that shared or joint arrangements could lead to some other consolidation efforts. Trust me, consolidation moves would cost Sun City greatly in the long term. As an example, EPCOR wastewater consolidation and planned EPCOR water district where Sun City ends up paying much higher rates to subsidize other high cost districts!

Sun City is basically land locked and unable to build out any additional housing developments. Buckeye has lots and lots of available land to expand housing developments. With any build out comes additional costs for services, such as fire department expansion.

Stay Local, cover our own costs and never get involved in any kind of long term shared expenses or consolidations. It will financially kill the taxpayers of Sun City!

Bill and Hedy Vann

Sun City

azbigmedia.com

New pay structure makes Phoenix police highest paid in Arizona

Under a new plan to be presented to the Mayor and City Council for approval, Phoenix Police Department salaries would become competitive with other public safety agencies in the market. The goal is to improve officer retention and aid recruitment to address the current shortage of sworn law enforcement officers in Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Analyzing the explosive 25.4% growth in Phoenix apartment rents

Renters have changed the trajectory of investors’ expectations for the multifamily sector as they continue to relocate to affordable metros and suburban neighborhoods. Experts largely believed apartment rents would begin to stagger in 2021, but the first three months of 2022 have already outpaced last year’s rent growth. Yardi Matrix reported that 90 percent of the top 30 rental growth markets experienced double-digit growth in February 2022. With the incredible rent performance, investors didn’t want to miss out on capitalizing on these trends. As a result, multifamily transactions reached an all-time high of $198 billion in 2021 and accounted for a third of all commercial real estate investment activity for February 2022. The transaction volumes illustrate investor confidence in the sector and the sustainability of rent growth.
PHOENIX, AZ
Sun City West Independent

Sun City West Independent

Sun City West, AZ
ABOUT

A news site dedicated to Sun City West, Arizona, and coverage of the people and issues in the retirement community outside Phoenix.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/sun-city-west-independent/

