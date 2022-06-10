ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

New Zealand sweat on Reid fitness ahead of World Cup playoff

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dbCqE_0g6Bkw7v00

June 10 (Reuters) - New Zealand are sweating on the fitness of Winston Reid ahead of next week's World Cup playoff against Costa Rica after the experienced defender missed Thursday's scoreless draw with Oman in a warm-up friendly.

Bill Tuiloma captained the team in Reid's absence as the All Whites took on the Omanis behind closed doors in Qatar, where they will meet Costa Rica next Tuesday with a spot at this year's World Cup finals on the line.

Reid was suffering from a groin issue, but coach Danny Hay said he was confident the 33-year-old former West Ham United centre back would be fit for the clash in Al Rayyan.

"He's had more injuries probably than I've had warm dinners over the last couple of years, so he knows his body really well," Hay told reporters.

"The medical staff are confident as well. We'll just obviously wrap a little bit of cotton wool around him over the next couple of days and then start ramping it up towards matchday."

Hay made nine changes to the side that lost 1-0 to Peru in Barcelona last Sunday in their first warm-up for the intercontinental playoff.

Despite creating the majority of scoring chances at Doha's Education City Stadium, the New Zealanders were unable to find the net for the second successive match.

"It served its purpose. It was an opportunity to give players minutes and that's exactly what it did," Hay added.

"We come out of it injury-free which is the most important thing. We created a number of opportunities and probably should have been up two or three goals at half-time."

New Zealand have previously qualified twice for the World Cup finals, most recently in South Africa in 2010 when they went home unbeaten after drawing all three of their group matches.

Reporting by Nick Mulvenneydit; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Aurelien Tchouameni: Real Madrid sign midfielder from Monaco

Real Madrid have signed France midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni from Monaco on a six-year deal. Both clubs have announced the deal and Real say they will hold a presentation ceremony for the 22-year-old on Tuesday following a medical. Tchouameni made 35 Ligue 1 appearances for Monaco last season, contributing three goals...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Scotland 'must hit reset button' after Dublin loss - Andy Robertson

Scotland "let the manager down" and must "hit reset" after a dismal Nations League loss to Republic of Ireland, says captain Andy Robertson. Steve Clarke's side went down 3-0 in Dublin 10 days after losing a World Cup play-off semi-final to Ukraine. Armenia were beaten on Wednesday in the Nations...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Hay
Person
Bill Tuiloma
Person
Winston Reid
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Fitness#New Zealanders#Doha#Omanis
Reuters

Hurting Hamilton says he would not miss Canada for the world

LONDON, June 13 (Reuters) - Seven-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton assured fans on Monday that he would be racing in Canada this weekend despite suffering severe back pain in Sunday's Azerbaijan Grand Prix. The 37-year-old Briton's Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff had fuelled concern after telling reporters there...
MOTORSPORTS
The Guardian

Report highlights ‘multiple failures’ in handling of Champions League final

A French government report into the problems at the Champions League final has highlighted “multiple failures” in the management of the crowd in Paris. The 30-page report, handed to the prime minister’s office on Friday, focused on systemic failures and “the presence of malevolent individuals” in the vicinity of the stadium. Large numbers of Liverpool fans have reported being attacked and having possessions stolen outside the Stade de France.
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Doha, QA
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
New Zealand
Country
South Africa
Country
Qatar
Soccer
FC Barcelona
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Sports
Reuters

Italy's antitrust rejects TIM, DAZN proposals over soccer streaming probe

MILAN, June 13 (Reuters) - Italy's antitrust body has rejected proposals by sport streaming service DAZN and its partner Telecom Italia (TIM) (TLIT.MI) as it investigates their deal to distribute top flight soccer games in Italy, a document showed on Monday. The Italian competition authority last year opened an investigation...
SOCCER
BBC

New Zealand v England: Daryl Mitchell makes 190 on day two at Trent Bridge

Second LV= Insurance Test, Trent Bridge (day two) Daryl Mitchell's superb 190 gave New Zealand complete control of the second Test against England on day two at Trent Bridge. Mitchell's knock, allied to 106 from Tom Blundell and 49 by debutant Michael Bracewell, carried the tourists to 553 all out - their highest total in this country.
SPORTS
Reuters

Indian cricket rights auction to continue with $5.1 billion already in bag

NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, June 13 (Reuters) - The media rights auction for the world's richest cricket league spilled over into a third day, with broadcast and digital rights for the Indian subcontinent already fetching the country's board almost $5.1 billion, two sources told Reuters on Monday. The online auction, which began...
Reuters

Long queues at Lisbon airport to extend into summer - Union

LISBON, June 13 (Reuters) - Long lines of passengers forced to wait hours at Lisbon airport are unlikely to ease into the main summer tourist season despite plans to almost double border control staff, the union chief for Portugal's border and immigration service SEF warned on Monday. On Sunday, passengers...
LIFESTYLE
Reuters

Reuters

476K+
Followers
339K+
Post
227M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy