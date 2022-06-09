ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OU softball highlights in Game 2 of 2022 WCWS vs. Texas Longhorns

By Robb Hibbard, Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04Ii1r_0g6BkvFC00

The OU softball team beat the Texas Longhorns 10-5 in Game 2 of the 2022 WCWS championship series to win the National Championship.

Want to know the impact of Title IX? Look no further than the WCWS & softball in Oklahoma

In Game 1 Wednesday, the Sooners pummeled Texas 16-1.

OU softball: 'Unbreakable, unstoppable, unshakeable' in Game 1 rout of Texas of WCWS finals

“I wouldn’t really say it surprises us,” Sooners slugger Jocelyn Alo said of the eye-popping numbers her team continues to post. “But it’s definitely cool to see what it is that we can do as the stakes get higher and as the stages get bigger.”

OU softball: How Patty Gasso built a softball powerhouse, changed OU athletics 50 years after Title IX

The Sooners (58-3, 17-1) didn’t clinch the program’s sixth national championship with the victory, but it would take an incredible collapse for that not to happen at this point.

'It's choreographed chaos':Why USA Softball maintenance crew is an unsung hero at WCWS

OU hasn’t lost back-to-back games since February 2020, and it would take two consecutive wins by the Longhorns (47-21-1, 12-6) to keep the Sooners from taking the title for the second consecutive season and fourth time in the last six championships.

OU softball: Highlights from 2022 WCWS Game 2 vs. Texas

Texas scores 3 in the bottom of the seventh, but OU wins 10-5

OU adds 4 in the sixth, leads 10-2

Kinzie Hansen hits 3-run homer, Sooners lead 6-2 in the fifth

Alyssa Brito doubles to left to score Tiare Jennings, puts OU on top 3-2

Jayda Coleman is putting on a defensive clinic

Oklahoma ties it up with 2 in the fourth

OU gets a double play to end the third. Sooners down 2-0

Jayda Coleman steals a home run with a great catch

Texas takes a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first

Starting lineups

Ryan Aber of The Oklahoman contributed to this report.

