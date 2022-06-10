ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

High School Huddle: State championship preview with WSYR’s Mario Sacco

By AJ Feldman, Carl Jones
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ualw7_0g6BkCxr00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s time for the final four as the spring sports season is coming to an exciting finish. We’re joined by another special guest as Mario Sacco of WSYR in Syracuse to recap the state semifinals in boys lacrosse and preview the girls lacrosse semis.

0:00-12:15- We preview the softball state tournament as Schroeder and Avon are still alive from the Rochester area.

12:15-20:35- Switching over to baseball, McQuaid and Pal-Mac are both looking to end their fantastic seasons by winning state championships.

20:35-27:10- Mario enters the chat as we break down the boys lacrosse action from Wednesday as Canandaigua advanced to the state title game while Fairport came short in the semis.

27:10-39:40- Section V and III will be going head-to-head in all of the girls lacrosse semifinal matchups, Mario breaks down the opponents for Rush-Henrietta, Victor, Honeoye Falls-Lima, and Pal-Mac.

39:40-42:00- We wrap up the show and get you ready for a wild weekend of high school sports.

You can also listen to the podcast on both Spotify and Apple Podcasts .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Related
WHEC TV-10

Local States Roundup: Three Section V teams take home titles

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - (5) McQuaid Jesuit upended (3) Fayetteville-Manlius, 4-2, capturing their second title in four years, and also a repeat after the past two state tournaments were canceled because of COVID. Victor girl's lacrosse and Webster Schroeder softball also made program history, each winning their first state championships.
ROCHESTER, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Ten Churchville-Chili seniors announce intentions to compete in collegiate sports

Churchville-Chili High School recently celebrated with 10 of their senior Saints who are looking forward post-graduation to competing in their chosen sports at the college level:. In Cross Country and Track:. •Joseph Gleason plans to compete for the Division III SUNY Oswego (Oswego, NY) Lakers. Gleason participated in three varsity...
ROCHESTER, NY
Syracuse.com

All-time girls basketball coaching great Willetta Spease dies: ‘She was a pillar of this city’

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Willetta Spease was one of the most successful and impactful high school coaches in Central New York history. She churned out powerhouse girls basketball programs at Nottingham, winning a heap of titles and sending dozens of great players on to college. More importantly, she was an early advocate of women’s sports and a huge influence in players’ lives during and well after their careers.
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fairport, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
City
Rochester, NY
City
Victor, NY
Rochester, NY
Education
City
Canandaigua, NY
Rochester, NY
Sports
spectrumlocalnews.com

Baldwinsville holds off Rush-Henrietta to advance to state final

The Baldwinsville girls lacrosse team edged Rush-Henrietta 7-6 on Friday in an instant classic. Mia Pozzi scored the go-ahead goal with 28 seconds left, then Sam Tanguay came up with a huge save in the final seconds to seal the victory. "This is amazing," Tanguay said. "I know that my...
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Huddle#Highschoolsports#Pal Mac#Rush Henrietta Victor#Spotify#Apple Podcasts#Nexstar Media Inc
WETM 18 News

Pioneers top Pilots for 2nd straight win

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Pios picked up their second straight win on Friday night. The Elmira Pioneers defeated the Newark Pilots 7-4 at Dunn Field on Friday for their second straight win. The Pios plated three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to take a 4-1 lead and would stay in front […]
ELMIRA, NY
News 8 WROC

Seabreeze gearing up for summer season

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A Rochester staple is gearing up for a big summer season this year. Seabreeze is getting ready for its 144th season, officially kicking off Thursday, June 23rd. It’s a first for full operations, after having shut down completely in 2020 and with some restrictions in place last year, too. “It was […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WETM 18 News

Pios pick up 3rd straight win at home over Power

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Pios have now won three straight games. The Elmira Pioneers picked up an 8-2 win against the Niagara Power at Dunn Field on Saturday night for their third straight win. Bobby Marsh and Cooper Smith each hit RBI doubles in the fourth inning to give Elmira a 3-0 lead. Horseheads […]
ELMIRA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Syracuse.com

New last day announced for all Syracuse city schools

Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse City School District announced Friday that there would be a change to the last day of school this year. The last day, originally planned to be a half-day on June 24, will be moved to June 23, a Thursday, according to a message posted on the district’s Facebook page. The new last day will be a full day of school.
SYRACUSE, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

16K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy