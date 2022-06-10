ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced, CA

Big expansion to UC Merced team sports announced. Here’s what students, fans can expect

By Shawn Jansen
Merced Sun Star
Merced Sun Star
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iINxn_0g6BjnSp00

UC Merced officials announced the university is expanding it’s athletics program by adding men’s and women’s water polo and men’s and women’s outdoor track as varsity intercollegiate sports for the 2022-23 academic year.

“We are excited to be able grow our programs as our campus continues to grow,” said David Dunham, who is the UC Merced Executive Director of Recreation & Athletics.

The new additions gives UC Merced Athletics 12 sponsored varsity sports, six men’s teams and six women’s teams.

The track and water polo teams join the Bobcats men’s and women’s volleyball, men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s cross country and the men’s and women’s basketball teams.

Men’s soccer and men’s volleyball were the more recent additions when they joined the Bobcat family in 2013-14.

Water polo, which will be elevated from a UC Merced sports club, will call the Aquatics Center home and compete as a member of the Collegiate Water Polo Association.

Men’s water polo will compete in the fall and the women’s water polo team will compete in the spring.

A national search for the Bobcats’ first men’s and women’s water polo head coach will begin immediately.

“Water polo has a rich history in the Central Valley and will be great addition to our campus,” Dunham said.

Current UC Merced cross county coach Vicente Velarde will coach the outdoor track program. Velarde has led the Bobcats’ men’s and women’s cross country teams to second-place finishes in the California Pacific Conference the past two seasons.

The track program aims to focus on distance track at the start while competing as a member of the Cal Pac in the NAIA.

“We couldn’t be more excited or grateful for the addition of track,” Velarde said.

“I was pleasantly surprised we added it for this upcoming year, but it has been something the team and I have wanted for a while now.”

The inaugural Cal Pac Track & Field Championship was held this past April.

Track & field will compete during the spring season.

“I look forward to working with coach Velarde as he builds our track program,” Dunham said. “There is great synergy between cross country and track.”

Comments / 1

Related
Madera Tribune

Madera’s Salas qualifies for nationals

Matilda Torres’ Aide Salas tries to work his opponent for points while winning the Div. V championship in February. Salas is now trying to raise funds to wrestle in the Nationals in North Dakota in July. Matilda Torres High School’s first-ever Central Section champion, wrestler Aiden Salas, has qualified...
MADERA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Merced, CA
Sports
City
Merced, CA
State
California State
Local
California Sports
ucmerced.edu

Local Athlete, Student Leader Chooses UC Merced

UC Merced is highlighting incoming first-year students for fall 2022 — a dynamic, diverse and accomplished cohort of new Bobcats. Ariana Valera was born and raised in Merced. The fact that the incoming biological sciences major lives within two miles of UC Merced is just one reason she cited for being excited to spend the next four years at the newest UC campus.
MERCED, CA
GV Wire

Bullard Grad Says She Was Booted Out of College Because of Counselor’s Screw-Up

Shanti Her-Frazier was looking forward to her freshman year at Arizona State, especially after two years of having to keep her grades up at Bullard High School during the pandemic with virtual learning. The pay-off to her academic hard work was winning admission to the university last fall. She moved...
FOX40

Dodgers and River Cats comment on death of U.S. Marine John J. Sax

CALIFORNIA, (KTXL) — The Los Angeles Dodgers and the Sacramento River Cates released statements on Saturday about the death of Steve Sax’s son, Capt. John J. Sax of Placer County, in a military aircraft crash on Wednesday. “The Los Angeles Dodgers are saddened to hear about the passing of Steve Sax’s son, John, and the […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
clovisroundup.com

Clovis Community College Farmers Market

Students who are currently enrolled at Clovis Community College (CCC), as well as faculty, can pick up fresh produce and fruit for free at the Clovis Community farmers market on Thursday, June 16 from 10 am – 1 pm. The farmers market is free of charge to students and...
CLOVIS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uc Merced#Team Sports#Sports Club#Track Field#Volleyball#Recreation Athletics#Uc Merced Athletics#The Aquatics Center
FOX40

What is that cave in the Auburn State Recreation Area all about?

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — For those who have ventured along the Quarry Trail in the Auburn State Recreation Area and found the remnants of a large mining operation, they might think why is there a mine here and what is that big cave about? To begin the cave is named Hawver Cave and it is […]
AUBURN, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
mercedcountytimes.com

It’s Looking Like: Soria vs. Pazin; Gray vs. Duarte

Fresno Democrat Esmeralda Soria took an early lead Tuesday night in the election to fill the open 27th State Assembly District seat, and she appears to be heading toward a run off in November with Merced County’s own Mark Pazin. Soria, a Fresno City Council member, is in the...
MERCED COUNTY, CA
ModestoView

KFRC Sturgeon in Modesto USA

The 610 KFRC Mobile Studio, “The Sturgeon” comes to Modesto on 6-10 Growing up in Modesto, the “other” AM radio station we listened to most in the 60s, 70s & 80s was 610 KFRC from San Francisco with Dr. Don Rose, Bobby Ocean and more! The KFRC Sturgeon was a mobile broadcasting studio, launched on November 1, 1980 for the KFRC Holiday Food Fair at the San Mateo County Fairgrounds. The Sturgeon became a Northern California Radio landmark broadcasting from hundreds of locations including the beaches of Santa Cruz, The Golden Gate Bridge, Cal Expo California’s State Fair, The USS Coral Sea, Cesar’s Lake Tahoe and all points in between including Dr. Don’s Rose live broadcast from just up the street in Stockton, CA in 1983.
MODESTO, CA
Merced Sun Star

Merced Sun Star

Merced, CA
911
Followers
94
Post
133K+
Views
ABOUT

Merced is the county seat of Merced County, which is located in the heart of California’s fertile San Joaquin Valley. Merced is home to the University of California’s 10th and newest campus, which opened in the fall of 2005 and represents the first American research university built in the 21st century. The region’s economy has been based on agribusiness for generations but aspires to become an educational hub as UC Merced grows. The Sun-Star has twice been awarded first place in the state for general excellence among papers of its size in the California Newspaper Publishers Association’s Better Newspapers Contest.

 https://www.mercedsunstar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy